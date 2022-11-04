ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lala Kent Teases New Romance With Subtle Snap Of Mystery Man after Randall Emmett Split (Exclusive Details)

By Sara Whitman
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Lala Kent appears to have a new man in her life! The 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules star shared a glimpse of her new love interest on her Instagram Story on the morning of Nov. 3 by posting a picture of the side of his head (seen in the below video), which is heavily tattooed. “Good morning. Time to go to work,” she wrote over the since-deleted image. And although the photo evidence is no longer up, the mystery man is thought to be model Don Lopez, according to Page Six. Don has modeled for high fashion brands such as Balenciaga, Givenchy, and Gucci.

The cryptic post came just a few weeks after she hinted that she’s super into someone while chatting with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon. “I don’t want to be locked down because I’m having the best time of my life,” she noted to HL after being asked about her love life. However, she said she’s definitely catching feelings. “You know, I hook up with him and I’m like, ‘Okay you’re added to the ‘I’m In Love With You Too’ List.'” she laughed. “I feel like I’m in the best place ever.”

Furthermore, the snapshot came a few weeks after Lala admitted she might be “in love” with someone while chatting with Sirius XM host, Jeff Lewis, 52. “I don’t know how that happened!” she exclaimed. However, she does know she fell for the guy as soon as she saw his face. “He’s very smart,” she added. “And his face, like, doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn.” For someone not wanting to get too tangled up, she certainly seems pretty happy with Don, or whoever the person she has been hooking up with is!

While chatting with Jeff, the reality star also revealed her love interest is 38 years old. She then confirmed she wants to date someone “below 40” and more age-appropriate than her ex, Randall [Emmett], who had 20 years on her. While Don Lopez is under 40, Page Six reported that he is 30 years old. However, his tattoos, which can be seen below, certainly look similar to the tattoos that were on Lala’s page earlier today!

Lala was previously engaged to Randall, a filmmaker, for three years. They welcomed a daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, in March 2021. However, they split in Oct. 2021 for unknown unconfirmed reasons, although Lala “liked” a meme that alluded to Randall cheating. They had previously had their ups and downs, with Lala once admitting to being “petty” and archiving photos of him when she was upset with him.

The Bravolebrity opened up about getting back into the dating world in January of this year following their split. “I’m going to spill tea right now. I have a date tomorrow night,” she revealed during an Amazon Live broadcast. “It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go and date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting.”

Comments / 0

