ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mills, LePage debate for a final time in race for governor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJOqJ_0iy6R3lp00

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage made reference to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ comment about inflation being “a distraction” in their final debate Thursday evening, attempting to show she was out of touch at a time of high energy, gasoline and food costs.

The incumbent defended her track record through the tumultuous pandemic and vowed to help struggling Mainers while urging voters not to return to the “fighting, dysfunction and stalemate” that she said marked LePage’s eight years in office.

“We can’t go back to instability and infighting that stands in the way of solving problems,” she said.

The debate sponsored by WMTW-TV, WABI-TV and WAGM-TV at the University of Southern Maine touched on a number of topics including abortion, immigration, child protection, schools and COVID-19 testing, among others.

This week, Republicans attacked Mills for calling inflation a “distraction” during comments she made at Bates College. But the remarks initially released by the GOP were edited and had left out part of her remarks in which she said “it’s something we have to deal with, a major problem.”

Mills, the first woman to serve as Maine governor, is seeking a second term while LePage, who already served two terms, wants to return to office to become the longest-serving governor in state history.

The campaign pits a pragmatic, moderate Democrat against a bombastic, conservative Republican. It is one of about a dozen competitive governor races across the country.

During the debate, the candidates talked about their different governing styles in a discussion on transparency, with LePage defending his past policy of requiring his commissioners to report to him when they interacted with lawmakers and the press.

“I lead. I run a government. I’d like to know what my commissioners are doing. I’d like them to keep me abreast of where they’re going. That’s all. It’s not rocket science,” he said.

Mills said she hired good people and trusted them to do their jobs without micro managing. “I never instructed them not to talk to anybody,” she said. “It’s not middle school. It’s state government.”

It was the fifth time the two candidates met for a debate. Absent was an independent candidate, Sam Hunkler.

LePage and Mills agreed on one thing: Both of them declined the moderator’s offer to end the debate by singing the “16 County Song” that’s taught to schoolchildren to learn the names of the state’s counties.

Mills said she wasn’t going there. Neither was LePage. “My dogs howl when I sing in the shower,” LePage joked.

Comments / 10

PlainMaine
3d ago

Paul LePage will work hard for the State of ME. Janet Mills has no idea of how to bring back Maine to its roots. More concerned about Solar Panels taking up our land, rather than support our Farmers! Implemented CRT into Maine Schools, nonsensical! Our children’s test scores are below average. Mills said Hospitals asked her to implement continued vaccines for Healthcare workers. This is false, in fact it’s just the opposite! News Center Maine on the date of 10/12/2021 wrote a piece titled: Mills rejects Lawmakers, Hospitals to Amend Vaccine Mandate after Hospital Administrators said it was prompting staff resignations. Central Maine Healthcare was pleading for regular testing whether it’s once a week or twice a week so they can continue to serve Mainers. Timberlake the Republican Leader wrote in a letter, “ This is the policy we that was in place in the last year and worked without incident”

Reply
9
Tony
3d ago

Mills is still a democrat at the end of the day.......party of hate, grooming, crime, homeless, drugs.......etc. vote wisely people

Reply(2)
6
Adam Profenno
3d ago

Haven’t needed to watch any of the debates to already know I’m voting red for the rest of my life

Reply
9
Related
WMTW

10 things to know about Maine gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage

Nov. 6, 2022 — Republican challenger Paul LePage and incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 LePage campaign highlights previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:. LePage wants...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine Voter's Guide for 2022 Election

Mainers will vote for a governor, their congressional representatives and pick a new Legislature on Nov. 8. Polls will open on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. depending on where you live. All polls across the state close at 8 p.m. Registering to vote. Mainers 18 and older are...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine's election integrity to be tested again on Election Day

Maine's reputation for clean elections will be tested once again on Election Day. Already, more than a quarter of active Maine voters have requested absentee ballots, surpassing the total in the last midterm and gubernatorial election in 2018. Over 500 municipalities conduct elections, but since 2007, there's been one central...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Highlights of final 2022 Maine gubernatorial debate

Five days before Election Day, Maine's leading candidates for Governor, incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage met in their fifth and final debate in Portland on Thursday night, broadcast by WMTW and moderated by Jon Chrisos. The hour covered topics from inflation to education, abortion and health...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday blocked a rural Arizona county’s plan to conduct a full hand-count of ballots from the current election — a measure requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday during which opponents presented their case and called witnesses. An appeal of the judge’s decision is likely. Election Day is Tuesday. McGinley said the county board of supervisors overstepped its legal authority by ordering the county recorder to count all...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge won't order sequestering of absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday, less than 14 hours before polls opened, refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy” that could disenfranchise voters. The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters sued on Friday, seeking a court order to sequester the ballots. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell denied that request for a temporary restraining order in a ruling from the bench following a two-hour hearing Monday afternoon. “That just seems to be a drastic remedy,” he said of sequestering the ballots.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on the city’s size. He also said local officials only have themselves to blame for the water woes. “(M)y administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all federal funds received by Mississippi for drinking water systems upgrades have been in the past and will continue to...
JACKSON, MS
wabi.tv

WATCH: Maine Gubernatorial debate Thursday 8 p.m. on TV5

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Two candidates for the Blaine House, one the current governor, one a former governor, will square off Thursday night on TV5 in the last televised debate of the campaign. Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage will take part in the debate that will be held...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Comparing Maine candidates' approaches to lowering energy prices

Oct. 27, 2022 -- — From the start of her administration, Maine Governor Janet Mills has emphasized expanding renewable energy sources to bring down the prices Maine residents pay for electricity, chiefly by developing more solar and wind power. The shift in policy from her Republican challenger and predecessor...
MAINE STATE
valleypatriot.com

Will Drivers’ Licenses for Illegal Aliens Give Republicans a Chance in Massachusetts?

Jim Lyons, head of the Massachusetts Republican Party has a plan to help get republicans elected in the November 8th state elections on Tuesday. Lyons told a group of republican candidates and their supporters at the North Andover VFW last month that he believes his ballot question to stop illegal aliens from getting drivers licenses will also usher in victories for Geoff Diehl, and other republicans running for state office.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foxbangor.com

Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop

HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
564K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy