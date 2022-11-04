ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

WKYT 27

Georgetown falls at WKU, 88-68

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College threw an early scare at Western Kentucky on Saturday, before falling in an exhibition college basketball game, 88-68. The Tigers and the Toppers, playing in WKU’s final tune-up before their start to the regular season, were tied at half, 38-38. Dontaie Allen,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

Booker, Paul make final plea to Kentucky voters

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A key U.S. Senate race is on the ballot in Kentucky on Election Day. Republican Senator Rand Paul is seeking another term of office. He is being challenged by Democrat former state lawmaker Charles Booker. Booker was in Lexington Sunday and Paul flew into Lexington’s Blue Grass...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Flightline crushes Classic field at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy-favorite Flightline provided a spectacular ending to World Championships of racing, dominating the field on Saturday in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. With jockey Flavian Prat in the irons, Flightline stalked early leader Life Is Good before turning on the afterburners and cruising to his sixth...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Team Coverage: Lexington mayoral race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At the midterm elections, on Tuesday, Lexington voters will decide who will hold the city’s top job. Mayor Linda Gorton is seeking a second term in office, Councilmember David Kloiber is looking to unseat her. The issues driving the mayor’s race are the increase in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Partial share of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner sold for $4.6 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s November sale has a unique twist this season involving undefeated thoroughbred superhorse Flightline. Horse owners and fans had an opportunity to bid on a two-and-a-half percent stake in the undefeated champ and for the first time, you could experience it all virtually in the metaverse.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Epicenter, who finished second in two of the three Triple Crown races this year, was injured at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup Classic and taken to a Lexington equine hospital. The Breeders’ Cup issued a statement on Epicenter:. “Epicenter was pulled up by jockey...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Malathaat wins Breeders’ Cup Distaff in photo finish

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Malathaat won the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff in a three-horse photo finish at Keeneland on Saturday. The daughter of Curlin nosed out Blue Stripe and Clairiere at the wire to add to her victories, which include the 2021 Kentucky Oaks. Malathaat is owned by...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Why are so many Kentucky General Assembly races uncontested?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - While the races for U.S. Senator and Lexington mayor might be races dominating campaign ads, many Kentuckians will find they don’t have a choice when deciding who should represent them in the state legislature. More than half of the people running for the Kentucky House...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | UK student arrested following assault on campus

LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky man accused of shooting at hit-and-run victim

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man is accused of firing multiple shots after a hit-and-run incident. According to an arrest citation, police responded Saturday evening to a call of a hit-and-run collision on Old US 25 in Berea. The victim told a 911 dispatcher another car rear-ended his car and then left the scene.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Early voting ends ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voters were out all day until the polls closed. People in Madison County and Rowan County said it was a quick and easy process. Jenny and Lee Pennington went out this afternoon to cast their own votes in Rowan County. “It was very easy, and...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

UK student arrested following assault on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Annual 5k honoring fallen officer returns to Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In 2015, Officer Daniel Ellis of the Richmond Police Department was shot in the line of duty. 7 years later, and the community still honors his memory with a 5K. “We have had wonderful support again this year. It’s been such a blessing and beautiful weather,”...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The names of two people who were found dead after a house caught fire have been released. It happened Sunday night on Paint Lick Road in Berea. The coroner says 57-year-old Tony Damrell man and 27-year-old Heaven Renner were found dead inside the home. A...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Motorcyclist identified in early morning fatal crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead after sustaining serious injuries. Police say that the crash happened around 2:30 on Saturday morning at Gainesway Drive and Castleton Hill. They say that a driver on a motorcycle lost control and crashed. According to Lexington Police, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol during the accident.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police activity shuts down section of Man O War Blvd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of Man O War Blvd is back open in Lexington after being shut down early Monday afternoon for a police situation. According to lexwrecks, police activity in the area of Man O War Blvd and Crosby Dr. had the inner loop of Man O War Blvd shutdown at Armstrong Mill Rd. and the outer loop of Man O War Blvd shut down at Tates Creek Rd.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. Schools closed Monday due to illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday, November 7 due to widespread illness in the district. A district spokesperson says they routinely monitor student and staff absences. They say the number absences continued to climb over the past week. FCPS was already scheduled to be...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

