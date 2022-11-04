Read full article on original website
citysuntimes.com
An Evening of Trends gala celebrates legends and legacies Nov. 12
In keeping with the 2022 theme of Legends and Legacies, the Trends Charitable Fund (TCF) will host its annual An Evening of Trends gala with the legendary musical vocal group The 5th Dimension headlining on Saturday, Nov. 12. The annual gala celebrates local female icons who have made profound contributions...
citysuntimes.com
Travel around the world in 80 minutes with Scottsdale Sister Cities
From Mexico to Morocco, Canada to Kenya — travel around the world in just 80 minutes with Scottsdale’s eight Sister Cities during a Nov. 12 multimedia showcase at the Scottsdale Public Library Civic Center Branch. Entitled “Around the World in 80 Minutes,” attendees will armchair travel to Kingston,...
citysuntimes.com
Great Hearts raises over $800K at fifth annual Great Hearts Gala
Great Hearts Academies raised more than $800,000 during its fifth annual Great Hearts Gala. The night to remember, presented by Casas Bonitas and produced by Broadcast Rentals, took place on Sept. 24 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. The event was livestreamed across YouTube, Facebook and academy websites. The theme for this year’s event was “Emerald City,” a nod to "The Wizard of Oz." It supported the Teacher Excellence Fund, which provides bonus compensation every December to reward and retain the best Great Hearts teachers across Arizona.
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration to 'express praise and gratitude'
Scottsdale’s Veterans Day Commemoration, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E. Indian Bend Road. This year’s keynote speaker, Rose Mattie, was deployed to Iraq from 2003-2005, then again from 2009-10, with several roles...
citysuntimes.com
13-year-old Scottsdale student named finalist in coding competition
A 13-year-old student from Scottsdale was recently named a finalist in BYJU's 18u18 coding competition for an app he created named My Life Resume. Arnav Hingorani, a student at ASU Prep School, started coding at 9 years old. In 2021, Hingorani’s teacher at BYJU’s FutureSchool prompted him to think of a problem that could be solved with an app. With national tennis tournaments, taekwondo competitions and math competitions under his belt, he came up with the idea for an app to keep track of personal milestones.
citysuntimes.com
Canal Convergence announces workshop, performance lineup, additional artworks
Canal Convergence | Water + Art + Light announces dozens of creative workshops, exciting performances, informational tours and a few additional artworks for the free, 10-night event now through Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Scottsdale Waterfront. Though Scottsdale Public Art created Canal Convergence 10 years ago and still curates all...
citysuntimes.com
'Stories of Survival' exhibit preserves memories of Holocaust survivors on Nov. 9
The Arizona Jewish Historical Society will display “Stories of Survival: An Immersive Journey through the Holocaust,” a new exhibit that features a holographic-like video of a local holocaust survivor, in Phoenix on Nov. 9, also known as Kristallnacht Remembrance Day. As World War II and the holocaust get...
citysuntimes.com
John Crane writes: Let's thank, celebrate our veterans
Veterans Day was born out of a national yearning to thank and honor our veterans on the occasion of “Armistice Day,” Nov. 11, 1919, marking the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Over the decades the name and the date have changed, but the spirit of Veterans Day to pay tribute to all American veterans — living or dead — who served their country honorably during war or peacetime has continued. It is a time to thank and celebrate our veterans.
citysuntimes.com
Parents, send your kids for first-class elementary education in Scottsdale
If you’re a parent of elementary aged children, you have excellent options for schools in the Scottsdale Unified School District. Even if you live outside the district area, you can apply for your child’s enrollment in an SUSD school, and enrollment varies based on capacity by grade level.
