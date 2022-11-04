Veterans Day was born out of a national yearning to thank and honor our veterans on the occasion of “Armistice Day,” Nov. 11, 1919, marking the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Over the decades the name and the date have changed, but the spirit of Veterans Day to pay tribute to all American veterans — living or dead — who served their country honorably during war or peacetime has continued. It is a time to thank and celebrate our veterans.

CAREFREE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO