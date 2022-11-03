Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nychealthandhospitals.org
Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year
As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
kclu.org
The big reveal: New laws require companies to disclose pay ranges on job postings.
Trey Ditto remembers the moment when the salary ranges for his company's positions were revealed. Ditto runs the New York-based firm Ditto PR, which has a few dozen employees, and he published salary ranges on his website. He said the second the information went live, it felt like riding a roller coaster. "You know it's gonna be a little bumpy, but you know it's gonna be alright."
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election
The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
back2stonewall.com
The Ghosts of Saint Vincent’s Hospital: Ground Zero For New York City’s AIDS Epidemic
On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
archpaper.com
Daily digest: NYC Buildings commissioner Eric Ulrich resigns, RIBA names a new chief executive, and more
Happy Friday! Below you’ll find a handful of newsworthy odds-and-ends curated by the AN edit team for your end-of-week perusal. And two important reminders as we wrap up the workweek: First, don’t forget to set back your clocks (hello again darkness) come 2 a.m. Sunday. And second, if early in-person voting is available in your neck of the woods and you haven’t already, please take the time this weekend to get your ballot in.
NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Open for New Brownsville Affordable Housing Development on Thatford Ave
A brand new development in Brownsville is accepting applications. The building is located at 110 Thatford Ave. You can apply now!. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 110 Thatford Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application...
Behind-the-scenes look at New York hospital battling RSV surge
The demand for pediatric beds is increasing as children have been battling respiratory infections across the country -- including in the Tri-State.
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
rew-online.com
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
thebronxfreepress.com
Racial Justice on the Ballot Now Justicia Racial en la Papeleta Ahora
Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc in the country. About 20% of the entire United States population is Latino American, and in New York City alone, we make up almost 30% of the city’s population. We have the power to shape the future of our city and our...
New ‘sharing of germs’ post-pandemic may be causing surge in respiratory viruses among youth, experts say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A surge in respiratory illnesses many are calling part of a “tripledemic,’' as it coincides with an expected jump in cold-weather flu and coronavirus (COVID) cases, has kids pouring into doctor’s offices and clinics across the New York metropolitan area, coughing, wheezing and congested.
ABA Journal
New York City asks junior attorneys to temporarily serve in understaffed agencies
Understaffed New York City legal departments will borrow junior attorneys from eight large law firms for a year, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. As part of the New York City Legal Fellows Program, these attorneys will be considered full-time city employees and integrated...
City Council passes legislation to improve inclusion in FDNY
NEW YORK -- The New York City Council has passed historic legislation to improve equity, inclusion and diversity in the FDNY.The legislation package requires the FDNY to report on its recruitment and retention efforts of firefighters of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.The department would also have to survey firehouses and ensure they are equipped to serve a mixed gender workforce."By passing this package of bills today, we hope to move the FDNY forward to achieving a workforce fully reflective of the diversity of our city," New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.The council speaker says currently only 8% of firefighters are Black, 2% are Asian and only 1% are women.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
Washington Square News
NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge
An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
Report: NYPD lacks transparency in surveillance practices
An NYPD security camera hangs atop a light pole. City law now requires police to share information about surveillance technology with the public. [ more › ]
38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
Comments / 0