ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nychealthandhospitals.org

Mayor Adams Expands Efforts to Connect Patients Experiencing Homelessness to Stable, Affordable Housing, Delivers on Promise in Housing Blueprint Released Earlier This Year

As Strategy to Good Health, ‘Housing for Health’ Initiative Will Focus on Four Strategic Areas: Navigation Services, Medical Respite Beds, Affordable Housing on Hospital Property, and Social Service Support for Patients in Permanent Housing. Program Will Leverage NYC Health + Hospitals Land to Create Nearly 650 New Affordable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kclu.org

The big reveal: New laws require companies to disclose pay ranges on job postings.

Trey Ditto remembers the moment when the salary ranges for his company's positions were revealed. Ditto runs the New York-based firm Ditto PR, which has a few dozen employees, and he published salary ranges on his website. He said the second the information went live, it felt like riding a roller coaster. "You know it's gonna be a little bumpy, but you know it's gonna be alright."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Jessica Altagracia Woolford Runs on Working Families Party Ticket in General Election

The following story was first published on June 26, 2022, by Norwood News ahead of the June 2022 Democratic Primary for Assembly District 81, when Jessica Altagracia Woolford ran, ultimately unsuccessfully, in that primary race against incumbent assemblyman, Jeffrey Dinowitz (A.D. 81). Altagracia Woolford is currently running for office in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 on the Working Families Party ticket, once again, in Assembly District 81.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
back2stonewall.com

The Ghosts of Saint Vincent’s Hospital: Ground Zero For New York City’s AIDS Epidemic

On the latest episode of American Horror Story NYC it’s been reveled that BOTH Hannah and Mr. Whitely work at the now demolished Saint Vincent’s Hospital in NYC. Despite being a Catholic hospital it would become the front line battlefield during the AIDS epidemic. This is an important part of our history and St. Vincent’s Hospital should never be forgotten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
archpaper.com

Daily digest: NYC Buildings commissioner Eric Ulrich resigns, RIBA names a new chief executive, and more

Happy Friday! Below you’ll find a handful of newsworthy odds-and-ends curated by the AN edit team for your end-of-week perusal. And two important reminders as we wrap up the workweek: First, don’t forget to set back your clocks (hello again darkness) come 2 a.m. Sunday. And second, if early in-person voting is available in your neck of the woods and you haven’t already, please take the time this weekend to get your ballot in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC grappling with 40K empty seats in pre-K, 3-K programs citywide

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has announced a rapid-response plan to stabilize early childhood education in the five boroughs, as the city grapples with an overabundance of pre-K and 3-K seats – resulting in some community-based organizations unable to fill seats necessary under their city contracts. But the city plans to partially pay programs regardless of enrollment numbers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO

Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City Council passes legislation to improve inclusion in FDNY

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council has passed historic legislation to improve equity, inclusion and diversity in the FDNY.The legislation package requires the FDNY to report on its recruitment and retention efforts of firefighters of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.The department would also have to survey firehouses and ensure they are equipped to serve a mixed gender workforce."By passing this package of bills today, we hope to move the FDNY forward to achieving a workforce fully reflective of the diversity of our city," New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said.The council speaker says currently only 8% of firefighters are Black, 2% are Asian and only 1% are women.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

NYU profs, local politicians address sudden resignation of chief NY judge

An NYU School of Law panel discussed solutions to address the current vacancy of the chief justice of the highest court in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The person who fills the position will affect the political balance of decisions made by the New York Court of Appeals, which has been divided on its interpretation of state laws in recent years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues

A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’

As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy