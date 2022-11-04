ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Carbon capture technology aims to reduce emissions and create thousands of jobs

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I12wC_0iy6QV3300

Tulsa was once known as the oil capital of the world. John Satterfield with Summit Carbon Solutions said the oil and gas industry wants to lead the way in reducing emissions through carbon capture technology.

“Whether you agree with it or not, we’ve moved into an era of a lower carbon economy. Reducing our carbon emissions is important to preventing further climate change from negatively affecting our crops, our populations, the intensity of storms and other weather events,” said Satterfield.

Summit has partnered with Big Elk Energy Systems, based in West Tulsa, to use decades-old technology in a new way -- reducing emissions from ethanol production.

Big Elk Founder and CEO Jeff Hager said he’s excited about the partnership.

“We’ve been a manufacturer for a number of years, of equipment that’s used in energy infrastructure, so pipeline systems and things like that. And now, the equipment that we make gets to be used for the purpose of carbon capture,” said Satterfield.

Satterfield explained how they will use compressors, pipelines and injection pumps to transport and permanently store the captured carbon.

“Instead of oil and gas, we’re moving CO2 gas. And we’re capturing it, preventing it from being emitted to the atmosphere. We’re compressing it down. We’re going to pump it through the pipeline system, and we’re going to inject it into a hole, into permanent formations for sequestration, for permanent storage,” said Satterfield.

Satterfield said the amount of carbon removed is equivalent to the emissions from 2.6 million cars trucks and vans. Aside from reducing emissions, they say the new project will be an economic boom -- creating 11,000 jobs to construct the pipeline and more than a thousand jobs to keep it maintained.

The project should be completed by the summer of 2024.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Remote Work Program Reaches 2,000 Members

One of the largest remote work programs in the United States is based in Tulsa. The Tulsa Remote program has recently reached 2,000 members. The program started in 2018 with hopes of bringing more people to Tulsa. Organizers said the program gives $10,000 to everyone in the program with access...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

East Tulsa interchange project begins Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Drivers should expect delays as an interchange project in east Tulsa begins Monday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said lanes will be closed at Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 169, as crews start work on an interchange improvement project. I-44 will be narrowed to two...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Scheels is coming to Tulsa with tax incentive from city

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scheels is coming to Tulsa. The sporting goods store is set to open in 2024 and is getting a tax incentive from the city. Scheels plans to invest more than $100 million into the western portion of Woodland Hills Mall. NewsChannel 8 spoke with Partner...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy

A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KTUL

Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
143K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy