The special dedication is January 7! Sign up to be a part of the first 100 hours and days of opening. In a chaotic world, just imagine what could happen if people of all denominational backgrounds regularly came together to pray for the peace and well-being of our city and world! Regardless of where you are in your journey with God, this is a dedicated space both for the passionate follower of Jesus as well as those simply searching for who God is in life. PrayerWorks will be a designated space for people to break away from the daily routine of life in order to engage with God, reflect on the love of Jesus, and draw near to God’s Spirit in both prayer and worship. For too long, unnecessary barriers have stood in the way. PrayerWorks will be a tangible expression of unity, hosted by individuals, churches, and ministries of all denominations with our love for Jesus as our common bond. PrayerWorks will be a place of prayer for the good of our city, region, and world. This will include prayers for healthier individuals and families, businesses, nonprofits, government, education, healthcare, and the overall prosperity of Fort Wayne.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO