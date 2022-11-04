Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Rescue Mission president to step down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission announced its president and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr., will be stepping down from his position. The change will happen in March 2023. A leadership transition process will happen over the next six months, according to the Rescue Mission. Coley...
WANE-TV
Area colleges compete in run to ‘crush hunger’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – College students are competing Saturday morning in a race where the goal is not only to cross the finish line, but to collect donations for a food drive. Donations are being collected for Community Harvest Food Bank at the annual 5k Fun Run to...
wfft.com
Star 88.3 celebrates adoption for 24th year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of families gathered at Sweetwater Sound for Star 88.3's 24th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday. The event started after Star 88.3 General Manager Melissa Montana brought home her adopted daughter from Guatemala. “When I brought her home I thought what do I do now? This...
star883.com
The Prayer Room will open January 6 at Electric Works
The special dedication is January 7! Sign up to be a part of the first 100 hours and days of opening. In a chaotic world, just imagine what could happen if people of all denominational backgrounds regularly came together to pray for the peace and well-being of our city and world! Regardless of where you are in your journey with God, this is a dedicated space both for the passionate follower of Jesus as well as those simply searching for who God is in life. PrayerWorks will be a designated space for people to break away from the daily routine of life in order to engage with God, reflect on the love of Jesus, and draw near to God’s Spirit in both prayer and worship. For too long, unnecessary barriers have stood in the way. PrayerWorks will be a tangible expression of unity, hosted by individuals, churches, and ministries of all denominations with our love for Jesus as our common bond. PrayerWorks will be a place of prayer for the good of our city, region, and world. This will include prayers for healthier individuals and families, businesses, nonprofits, government, education, healthcare, and the overall prosperity of Fort Wayne.
WOWO News
Mayor Henry announces Fort Wayne awarded $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Mayor Tom Henry today announced the City of Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC (FWNMRF) will receive $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation authority. Over 230 Community Development Entities (CDE) applied for New Markets funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, while...
WANE-TV
Meet thousands of dogs at the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 4,000 dogs are being shown this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show. Over 170 breeds are represented in the show, which started Thursday. Visit the dogs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and and Sunday.
WANE-TV
Shop small and give back at Country Heritage Winery market
LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) – Country Heritage Winery is getting in the holiday spirit early in the season with a market full of local vendors to shop from, and an opportunity to give back this season. Organizers said about 40 vendors are at the outdoor market Sunday afternoon. Shoppers get...
cbs4indy.com
Cockfighting ring rooted in Burmese culture: Court docs
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some nights, cars and trucks would line the road leading to the five-acre compound of barns and outbuildings waiting to pull inside. Events were advertised on Facebook, and most of those vehicles came from north of downtown Ossian and Fort Wayne, with the drivers paying several gatekeepers who usually sat at the entrance of a fence admission before entering.
WANE-TV
Race through Franke Park trails with scenic autumn views
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers are taking on the challenge Sunday to make it to the finish line of a scenic race. The Trees Trail Challenge takes participants through the trails of Franke Park, on foot or on wheels, in either a 4-mile or 10-mile race. There’s also a 2-mile family walk.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
wfft.com
Mayor Henry calls Arp's request for OWI arrest video an 'obvious obsession'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mayor Tom Henry says releasing police video from his OWI arrest last month "would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain," according to an email released by City Council President Jason Arp. Henry sent the email to Arp on Sunday, two...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry responds directly to Councilman Arp’s requests for footage from OWI incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry responded directly to City Council President Jason Arp’s request for police footage, writing he was “baffled” by the councilman’s request. A series of emails shared with WANE 15 on Monday details the interaction between the...
WANE-TV
Adoption Celebration returns with performance by a winner of The Voice
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – STAR 88.3 is holding the annual Adoption Celebration on Saturday, and this year features a performance by a recent winner of The Voice. The 24th year of the adoption event highlights resources surrounding adoption and foster care, with agencies on site to talk with families about their options. The radio station’s president and CEO originally started the celebration after adopting her daughter from Guatemala.
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
WANE-TV
Wabash hosts inaugural ‘Flannel Fest’ alongside other events
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Downtown Wabash, Inc. always hosts Wabash First Friday, which consists of various activities during the first Friday of each month. For the November edition of First Friday, Downtown Wabash hosted its first-ever “Flannel Fest” where guests are encouraged to come out wearing their best flannel.
WANE-TV
LC Nature Park celebrates National Bison Day
ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – Spend Saturday afternoon celebrating National Bison Day at LC Nature Park. The afternoon includes activities themed around the animal, like Bison Bingo and Pin the Tail on the Bison. A speaker will discuss more about the nationally-recognized day, as well as what’s going on at the park. You can also walk the trails, hop on a wagon tour, roast s’mores around a fire pit and listen to a live band.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Council President asks Mayor Tom Henry to release OWI video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council President Jason Arp is asking Mayor Tom Henry to release police bodycam video from the mayor's Oct. 8th drunk driving arrest. Henry was sentenced to pay restitution, a fine, and court costs on Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. No media attended the sentencing.
Watch: Old hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Fort Wayne mayor sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days for driving a vehicle while intoxicated last month
Fort Wayne, Indianapolis – The 70-year-old Fort Wayne mayor, Tom Henry, is most certainly one of the most popular and beloved mayors in Indiana, but as any other regular person, he is required to follow all the laws. Early in October, Henry was involved in a crash, and right...
WANE-TV
Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.
Comments / 0