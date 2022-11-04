Orcutt’s Mateo Ray wins Young Artist Academy awards' 'Best Young Actor in a Short Film'

Michael Olson shown with his cat, Tank. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help Michael Olson, who works at Miner’s Ace Hardware in Los Osos and is battling cancer. “He has dealt with numerous medical issues over the years, and this diagnosis is another blow he now has to deal with,” reads the page written by Michael’s friend and coworker, Shayla Shannon. “As many of you know, medical care often creates substantial financial strain. Our goal is to help relieve some of this burden for Michael and make sure he can focus on his health without the stress of money looming overhead. He is a pillar in the Miner’s Ace Hardware community, lending his expertise and friendship to coworkers and customers for over a decade. I so enjoyed my time working there with Michael. He is kind, loyal, supportive, funny, and deeply caring.”

