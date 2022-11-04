Orcutt’s Mateo Ray wins Young Artist Academy awards' 'Best Young Actor in a Short Film'

Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Santa Maria Civic Theater to honor veterans with 'Beyond Glory' readers theater
To honor our nation's military heroes, the Santa Maria Civic Theatre is presenting a readers theater version of "Beyond Glory" this Veterans Day weekend. In Stephen Lang's theatrical adaption of Larry Smith's book Beyond Glory: Medal of Honor Heroes in Their Own Words, Lang presents the stories of eight veterans from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, rendering firsthand accounts of the actions which resulted in each of them receiving the nation's highest military award, the Medal of Honor.
syvnews.com
Winners announced for 13th annual Solvang Scarecrow Fest
The Solvang Chamber of Commerce has announced this year's Scarecrow Fest winners, closing out the 13th annual Halloween-themed event that invited locals, tourists, and merchants to judge and vote on scarecrow creations displayed in front of participating businesses. The Best Overall, Voters Choice winner from Solvang is Santa Ynez Valley...
syvnews.com
Photos: Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office fall open house at the Tribal Nursery
The Santa Ynez Chumash Environmental Office held its Fall Open House at the Tribal Nursery Saturday in Santa Ynez.
syvnews.com
About Town: SYV Wind Ensemble to perform fall concert Sunday
A Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble fall concert will take place Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos. The ensemble, directed by Maestra Sharon Jeskey, will perform a variety of musical pieces. Admission and refreshments are free of charge. Donations are welcomed,...
syvnews.com
Funkhouser, Aguilera-Hernandez win Santa Maria council seats
Steven Funkhouser appears to have taken the Santa Maria City Council District 3 seat over incumbent Gloria Soto, while Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez apparently won the District 4 seat over opponent Carol Karamitsos, according to unofficial returns reported Wednesday morning by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division. They will be declared the...
syvnews.com
Orcutt, Santa Ynez robotics teams to present programs at Tech Brew in San Luis Obispo
Two northern Santa Barbara County school robotics teams are scheduled to present their programs in hopes up picking up sponsors at the next Softec Tech Brew set for 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Kinney SLO, 1800 Monterey St., in San Luis Obispo, a spokesman for the nonprofit technology trade association said.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Captain Crunch
Captain Crunch is a three-year-old female, black and brown German shepherd dog available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Captain Crunch’s adoption fees include neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $3.7 million for a four-bedroom home
A 2,140-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 3200 block of Calle Mariposa in Santa Barbara was sold on Oct. 26, 2022. The $3,650,000 purchase price works out to $1,706 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.
syvnews.com
LUSD incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones wins seat, semi-official election results show
Incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones's early lead held Wednesday in her race for one at-large seat on Lompoc's school board. Schuler-Jones, the current school board president who ran against five challengers, won a second term, according to results posted by Santa Barbara County's election office. Of 8,512 votes cast, Schuler-Jones won 1,647...
syvnews.com
Route One Farmers Market to roll through Lompoc as county’s first mobile market
Route One Farmers Market is picking up speed after three years and is set to launch Santa Barbara County’s first mobile farmers market in the coming weeks. The nonprofit, which continues to host its weekly community farmers market in Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3745 Constellation Rd., will soon make its way through local neighborhoods.
syvnews.com
Locals learn about native plant uses at Chumash Fall Open House event
Locals on Saturday stopped by the Santa Ynez Chumash tribal nursery fall Open House event that offered public tours of the growing grounds as well as information on native plantings and their many uses. Some native plants on display included Yerba mansa, White sage, Common yarrow and California wildrose, all...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7139 will host a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall to honor all American veterans who have placed their lives on the line for freedom. The program will be conducted inside the Veterans Hall Large Hall and...
syvnews.com
Storm brought heavy rain, high winds to northern Santa Barbara County
As forecast, a three-day storm that rolled into the Central Coast this week dropped between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain on most areas, but less than an inch was recorded in some areas and more than 3 inches fell in one location. A short period of rain Monday morning...
syvnews.com
Lompoc mayor Osborne holds slight lead over challenger Mosby in early returns
With 23% of votes cast for Lompoc's mayor in early returns Tuesday night, Jenelle Osborne was leading the count with 57% or 2,477 votes while challenger Jim Mosby trailed with 1,873 votes or 43%, according to the Santa Barbara County Elections Office. Mosby, a twice former council member, faced off...
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigate Monday shooting that left a teenager with moderate injuries in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
esterobaynews.com
Go Fund Me Set Up for Los Osos Resident
Michael Olson shown with his cat, Tank. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help Michael Olson, who works at Miner’s Ace Hardware in Los Osos and is battling cancer. “He has dealt with numerous medical issues over the years, and this diagnosis is another blow he now has to deal with,” reads the page written by Michael’s friend and coworker, Shayla Shannon. “As many of you know, medical care often creates substantial financial strain. Our goal is to help relieve some of this burden for Michael and make sure he can focus on his health without the stress of money looming overhead. He is a pillar in the Miner’s Ace Hardware community, lending his expertise and friendship to coworkers and customers for over a decade. I so enjoyed my time working there with Michael. He is kind, loyal, supportive, funny, and deeply caring.”
Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect
Allan Hancock College police placed the college on a temporary lockdown Monday morning as officers searched for a nearby attempt-homicide suspect. The post Allan Hancock College lockdown lifted, police arrest nearby attempt-homicide suspect appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
One arrested in fatal DUI crash Sunday night in Santa Maria
A suspected intoxicated driver hit a family of five, killing two children ages ten and two, in the intersection of Alvin Avenue and Blosser Road Sunday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post One arrested in fatal DUI crash Sunday night in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Major storm expected to hit northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday morning
Northern Santa Barbara County residents on Monday got a slight taste of a major storm expected to hit early Tuesday morning, bringing high winds and heavy rain that could drop more than 2 inches on most areas, meteorologists said Monday. Mountain areas could see even more rain, and the southerly...
