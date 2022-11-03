ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roll-up classroom doors, solar panels, outdoor labs: Inside San Diego Unified's first Mission Valley school

By Kristen Taketa
 4 days ago

San Diego Unified's Nipaquay Elementary in Mission Valley, which opened this fall, features modern buildings with bright pops of color, multiple play areas, solar panels that help power the campus and other new features. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Unified School District on Thursday showcased its first new school in seven years, a campus named after a historic Indigenous village and one of the latest examples of the district's multi-billion dollar school bond program at work.

Nipaquay Elementary, which opened in the Civita development in Mission Valley this fall, is the district's first new school since Salk Elementary opened in Mira Mesa in 2015. On Thursday district officials celebrated the school's opening and held a tour of the campus.

The $58 million school, built largely with Proposition Z bond money from taxpayers on land that the district bought for $12 million, sits next to Civita Park near Friars Road and Interstate 805.

Last year the San Diego Unified board voted to name the school after an Indigenous Kumeyaay village that existed in the area long before Spanish colonization. The name Nipaquay translates to "our other home," officials said.

The school was built to serve the children who are among the 50,000 new residents expected in Mission Valley as the area continues to develop into one of San Diego's largest communities that integrate housing, retail, public parks and more.

It's a living opportunity largely reserved for the wealthy — resale three-bedroom condos in Civita currently go for more than $1 million in the development and apartments located near Nipaquay start at $2,700 a month for a studio.

It was a stipulation of the family of Franklin Grant, who had owned for about a century the land that would become Civita, that the development include a new school, said Alan Grant, one of Franklin Grant's descendants.

The school currently has 188 students in transitional kindergarten through second grade and enrollment is already exceeding original projections, said Principal Michael Goodbody. The school will add a grade level each year until it builds out to fifth grade, and it was expected to enroll about 500 students by that time.

Nipaquay Elementary is one of the biggest recent projects to emerge from San Diego Unified's $8.3 billion school bond program. Since 2008 the district has succeeded in getting three school bond measures approved by voters to modernize campuses and construct new ones.

The district is hoping to secure a fourth bond measure in the general election next week, the $3.2-billion Measure U , to replace a bond measure that is expiring this year.

The school, which was designed by local architecture firm domusstudio, is meant to look modern and attractive, feel comfortable and pleasant, and provide spaces that are more conducive to learning than those in traditional classrooms, officials said.

"We wanted this to be a proof-of-concept, next-generation school," said Lee Dulgeroff, San Diego Unified's chief facilities, planning and construction officer.

The campus was designed to make generous use of San Diego's weather by blending indoor and outdoor spaces, Dulgeroff said.

Each classroom has a see-through wall that rolls up like a garage door and opens to an outdoor classroom area that includes a long stone table with a built-in sink, which can be used for labs and other activities. The campus' multi-purpose hall has two glass walls that roll away to make the space open-air. Solar panels don the buildings' rooftops and feed the campus' electricity.

The campus has multiple bright-colored, shaded playground structures, including separate play areas reserved for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students. People who walk up to the second floor of the main classroom building can see the campus quad amid a sweeping vista of luxury homes and apartments and green space. Also on the second floor are built-in containers to hold a school garden.

Special attention was paid to the lighting and sound inside the rooms, Dulgeroff said. Rather than fluorescent lights often seen in traditional classrooms, Nipaquay's rooms have bright geometric halos of light and large windows and doors that let in natural light.

The classrooms have high ceilings, adorned with acoustic turquoise blue hexagon panels, that work together with the carpeted floors to minimize echoes and outside noise — something that is especially important for students learning English and for special education students, Dulgeroff said.

The campus was designed to encourage group work and physical flexibility, according to Dulgeroff. Desks can be height-adjusted and linked together so that students can collaborate. The classrooms have partitions that can be removed to combine classes.

The school library, which Dulgeroff prefers to call a "learning commons," has a circular couch, along with wooden tables and benches placed on rollers to encourage group work.

