With Democrats' House majority in doubt, Biden campaigns in Oceanside for Levin

A day after delivering a speech warning of threats to American democracy from election denial and political violence, President Joe Biden arrived in San Diego County to campaign Thursday evening for Rep. Mike Levin in the waning days of a close race that could prove pivotal to Democrats' national prospects.

"This guy delivers," Biden told more than 1,000 people inside a gym at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, echoing one of Levin's campaign mottoes. "And he’s fighting to protect democracy."

The contest in the 49th Congressional District, which spans coastal San Diego and Orange counties, is one of a handful of battleground races that could decide whether Democrats hold their majority in Congress.

On Wednesday, Biden had also declared that the results of those contests could decide the fate of democracy in the United States.

"The truth of the matter is, this election is going to determine a great deal," Biden said at the Thursday event. "It’s going to determine the direction of the country for at least a decade or more. This is not a referendum. This is a choice between two fundamentally different visions of America."

Biden lauded Levin for his role in federal infrastructure legislation, promising it would enable key repairs to the San Diego rail line threatened by coastal erosion and recounting his own experience commuting on Amtrak from his home in Delaware to Washington. "We're going to make sure the second-biggest rail line in America is going to be open and running for the long term," he said.

He also credited Levin with helping to pass legislation that funded climate action and limited prescription drug prices.

Recounting his own son’s death from cancer believed to have been related to toxic exposure during his service in Iraq, Biden also applauded Levin’s work for military veterans in helping to pass legislation to provide benefits to those exposed to toxic burn pits there.

The rally was part of a four-state, three-day campaign swing to boost Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico and in battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden was born and raised.

The president was greeted Thursday evening on the tarmac at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Todd Gloria and Reps. Levin and Scott Peters, D-San Diego. Biden and Levin rode away together in the president's limousine.

Supporters and protesters had arrived in force at MiraCosta College, a choice of venue that reflected Democrats' focus on sustaining 2020's surge of turnout among college students nationwide.

"I think he's reaching out to younger voters," MiraCosta student Michael Indegno said, as he waited in the gymnasium for the rally to start.

A poll released Tuesday found Levin leading Republican challenger Brian Maryott 49 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, after the nonpartisan Cook Political Report last week switched its rating of the House district from “lean Democratic” to “tossup."

Democrats this week listed the race as one of their latest top 10 priority races for campaign resources, citing Levin as one of five "frontline members" of Congress in need of support.



Ahead of the event Thursday, Levin supporters at MiraCosta said they were excited to see the president in Southern California and expressed mixed reactions to the intensifying race.

"I'm a little nervous. I'm a little in denial," said Melora Kloeckner of Lake Forest.

Nicholas Walker of San Clemente said he had faith in the election process and in Levin's prospects for victory. "It's just a matter of getting out the vote," he said. "I'm confident we're going to succeed. I'm confident in the system."

As of Monday, independent political action committees unaffiliated with the campaigns had reported spending more than $11.5 million on the race since March 31, most of it over the last month.

Levin's candidate committee poured $5.2 million into his campaign between Jan. 1 and Oct. 19, and Maryott spent than $4 million in that period.

The race is a rematch between the two candidates, who competed in the 2018 primary and again in the 2020 general election, when Levin beat Maryott by about 6 points. This year the contest is closer, after redistricting changes slashed the district‘s Democratic advantage from 6 points to 3 points.

Although the race between the two repeat opponents has focused largely on competing visions for federal spending, inflation reduction and energy policy, it also reflects some of the same national issues dominating other pivotal House races. Voters polled cited abortion and inflation as the issues most important to them, and the candidates have hammered those in campaign messages.

Biden echoed that theme, warning that Republican lawmakers would pursue a federal ban on abortion if they take the House, countering that if Democrats retain control, "We’re going to codify Roe v. Wade."



He argued that a win by Republicans would empower politicians determined to subvert the results of fair elections.

"The reason I’m talking about it is, democracy is at risk right now," he said. "There’s too much political violence, there’s too much intimidation."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .