California State

Thomas McKelvey
3d ago

ONE Company owning literally all of the large chain grocery stores. What could possibly go wrong? Sure would be a convenient, massive tool to coincide with the W.E.F's goals, as stated by it's founder: Klaus Schwab... It has something in common with the push for EV's: They can shut them down with the press of a key, or lock you in, and if it has self driving technology, the powers that be, could have you delivered to a location against your will. Say goodbye to personal independence once gasoline powered cars are no longer on the roadways & highways of America, but I digress...

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Kern leaders question Newsom's tax revenue 'backfill' claim

Sitting in the audience listening to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month at the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recalls being "taken aback." The governor was telling a crowd of hundreds of public- and private-sector officials from across the state that, to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
The HD Post

CALHFA giving homeowners $40K for Granny Flat

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – The passage of controversial Senate Bills 9 and 10, effective until 2029, legalizes duplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and small multifamily properties on lots previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes.CALHFA is providing a grant up to $40,000 for homeowners to help alleviate the housing crisis in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream

Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California:  "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

3 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California

LOS ANGELES - Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

No jackpot, but 3 Powerball tickets sold in California win $1.1M each

No one took home the record-setting $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday, but three tickets sold in California may have minted new millionaires. The tickets, which matched the winning numbers of 28-45-53-56-69 but missed the Powerball of 20, earned their buyers more than $1.1 million each, according to the California State Lottery.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp

Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTLA

This is how drivers can get a carpool sticker in California

No matter where you drive in California, navigating traffic can be highly stressful, especially when it seems like rush hour is never ending. Taking advantage of HOV or carpool lanes is a great way to bypass the traffic on freeways, but a passenger must be in the car with you, which isn’t always a feasible […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

