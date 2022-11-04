Effective: 2022-11-08 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest .A storm system moving down the California coast will bring a period of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms to the Central Coast Monday night through Tuesday. The timeframe of heaviest rainfall will be approximately from 4 AM to 10 AM, where rain rates could reach criteria for debris flows. FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RIVER AND COLORADO BURN AREA NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas. * WHERE...Near and within the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn scars along the Central Coast of California. * WHEN...From 2 AM PST Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the River and Colorado burn area 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO