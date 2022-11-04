Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 12:59:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-06 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong winds and blizzard conditions expected. An additional accumulation of up to an inch. Winds gusting up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through 11 PM AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less at times.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds and heavy snow with near blizzard conditions will move into the area early Monday morning and will continue into Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow in the Bendeleben Mountains.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest .A storm system moving down the California coast will bring a period of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms to the Central Coast Monday night through Tuesday. The timeframe of heaviest rainfall will be approximately from 4 AM to 10 AM, where rain rates could reach criteria for debris flows. FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE RIVER AND COLORADO BURN AREA NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas. * WHERE...Near and within the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn scars along the Central Coast of California. * WHEN...From 2 AM PST Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the River and Colorado burn area 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Cidra by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 18:52:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-07 19:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cidra FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 7 PM AST this evening for the following counties, Aibonito and Cidra. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, a flash flood warning is in effect through 7:30 PM for Cidra. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 13:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes the higher terrain near Highway 138. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be most intense during late this afternoon through this evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 20:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches tonight, bringing storm totals to 8 to 13 inches. Additional snow accumulations expected on Monday, as snow showers continue. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow level 1500 to 2000 feet.
Winter Storm Warning issued for North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-08 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Southwest winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the second Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. * WHERE...North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97, and the cities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...For the first Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday. For the second Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Monday to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be highest this evening, and Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Warning issued for San Lorenzo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 19:49:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-07 23:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Lorenzo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...River and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...San Lorenzo. * WHEN...Until 115 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 721 PM AST, gauge reports indicated that Rio Grande de Loiza is still out of it banks, flooding Road PR-183. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional runoff is expected to reach the river and its tributaries, maintaining the flow high.
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:52:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Elevated surf and beach erosion. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Waves of 3 to 6 feet may wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion may occur. Ice shoves are possible with young ice between 4 to 8 inches thick available to be pushed on shore. Minor flooding is possible.
High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:23:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Along the Parks Highway near Healy. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:23:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats, near Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Surf Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-09 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Elevated surf and beach erosion. * WHERE...Utqiagvik. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 3 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Waves may wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion may occur. Ice shoves are possible and water may push shorefast ice onto the beach. Minor flooding is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High surf of 1.5 to 2.5 feet is possible at Utqiagvik, peaking late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
High Surf Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 13:52:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...High surf expected. * WHERE...South and west facing shores of the St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Waves of 2 to 4 feet may wash to the top of the beach. Beach erosion may occur. Ice may push onto the beach. Minor flooding is possible.
Special Weather Statement issued for Zapata by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Target Area: Zapata A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Zapata County through 530 PM CST At 511 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Las Palmas, or near Zapata, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Zapata, Medina, Zapata High School, Las Palmas, Zapata County Fire Department, Falcon Mesa, Zapata County Airport, Zapata Middle School, Falcon Shores and Zapata County Public Library. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 14:17:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times.
Wind Advisory issued for Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County and Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Inland Berkeley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on Lake Moultrie should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Inland Berkeley LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TUESDAY TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY FOR LAKE MOULTRIE * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots expected. * WHERE...Lake Moultrie. * WHEN...From 7 AM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on Lake Moultrie will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Flood Advisory issued for Humacao, Las Piedras, Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:31:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-07 20:30:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humacao; Las Piedras; Naguabo FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 8 PM AST this evening for the following counties, Humacao, Las Piedras and Naguabo. The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Crowley County Including Ordway by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher ..A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the area from 11 AM through 5 PM Tuesday A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for portions of the area for Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226, 230, 231, AND 232 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226, 230, 231 and 232. * Timing...Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent.
