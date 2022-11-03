ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ

ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 35.29%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

BRP Group (BRP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

BRP Group (BRP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

TaskUs (TASK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

TaskUs (TASK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

YmAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

YmAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.63 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.75. This compares to loss of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%....
NASDAQ

Pixelworks (PXLW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Pixelworks (PXLW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
NASDAQ

Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Fathom Holdings (FTHM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.56%....
NASDAQ

TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

TripAdvisor (TRIP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.21%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

American Well Corporation (AMWL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

RxSight, Inc. (RXST) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.86%....
NASDAQ

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Brighthouse Financial (BHF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $6.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -105.13%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...
NASDAQ

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy