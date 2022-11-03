Read full article on original website
WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 35.29%. A quarter...
BRP Group (BRP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
BRP Group (BRP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A quarter...
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
TaskUs (TASK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
TaskUs (TASK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A quarter ago,...
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A quarter...
YmAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
YmAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.63 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.75. This compares to loss of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CTI BioPharma (CTIC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%....
Pixelworks (PXLW) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Pixelworks (PXLW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.07. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.56%....
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
TripAdvisor (TRIP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -28.21%. A quarter ago,...
American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
American Well Corporation (AMWL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.86%....
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.49. This compares to loss of $0.61 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Brighthouse Financial (BHF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78. This compares to earnings of $6.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -105.13%. A quarter ago,...
American States Water (AWR) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
American States Water (AWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.43%. A...
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
