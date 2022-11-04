Off-duty firefighter killed in crash along I-91

An off-duty firefighter was killed after being hit by a car in New Haven Wednesday night.

It happened on I-91 just before 10 p.m.

Police say Thomas Mieles was in the left lane outside of his car when he was hit.

He had already gotten into an accident, which is why he wasn't in his car.

Five cars were involved in the second accident when he got hit.

Mieles was a member of the New Haven Fire Department, a role his took on just this year.

The department says this is a "tragic loss." All department flags will be lowered to half-mast.