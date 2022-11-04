ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky basketball opens season shorthanded vs. Howard

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Fourth-ranked Kentucky will begin the 2022-23 regular season on Monday night, hosting Howard at Rupp Arena (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network). However, the Cats will not be anywhere near full strength in the season opener. Kentucky figures to be without as many as three starters in Monday’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Football: Season on the Brink and more Headlines

Happy Saturday, Big Blue Nation. The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of a humbling loss at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. They looked completely outmatched against their long time rivals. The game ended with a beat up and broken Kentucky football team headed back to Lexington with few answers but plenty of questions.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday

Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Kentucky Remains Ranked in Latest Coaches Poll

Kentucky football remains at No. 24 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 21-17 win over Missouri in Columbia.  The Wildcats are one of six SEC teams still ranked heading into week 11, but they're far behind the other five schools that sit at or near the top of the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops recaps Kentucky's win at Missouri: 'We found a way'

Mark Stoops exhaled after a last-minute win over Missouri thanks to a roughing the punter call on Missouri gave Kentucky a victory. “Very proud of the team,” Stoops said on SEC Network. “We knew obviously we had a tough loss a week ago, coming on the road, Coach Drink got these guys playing exceptionally hard, very physical football team. We knew it’d be a defensive battle both sides, feel very fortunate to come out with the win.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Brisnet.com

Cody’s Wish delivers last-to-first Dirt Mile win

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Cody’s Wish did not disappoint in his career finale, rallying to edge Cyberknife by a head in Saturday’s $910,000 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1). Winner of the seven-furlong Forego (G1) in his previous outing, the four-year-old colt notched his first triumph at a two-turn distance while stretching his win streak to four.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Breeders' Cup boasts strong turnout

Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Justin Logan's forecast: Unseasonably warm weather for now. After two pandemic years, the Breeders' cup was a welcomed event for Lexington's economy. Big lottery wins in Kentucky. Although the Powerball jackpot hasn't been won yet, four Kentuckians scored...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Epicenter, who finished second in two of the three Triple Crown races this year, was injured at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup Classic and taken to a Lexington equine hospital. The Breeders’ Cup issued a statement on Epicenter:. “Epicenter was pulled up by jockey...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

CovCath wins first round easily, now faces unbeaten No. 1 on road in Week 2

When the most suspenseful moment of a football game is whether the split-the-pot winner will show up to claim the prize, you know it’s the first week of the KHSAA playoffs. Maybe the winner went home early. Just the way Great Crossing headed back to Georgetown, a 21-0 loser Friday to Covington Catholic in this Class 5A playoff game in Park Hills.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
KENTUCKY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all

The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren’t for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers — a hidden vault guards …. The nondescript building in Delaware would...
LEXINGTON, KY
