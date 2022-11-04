Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Daimion Collins looks to take sophomore leap
When Daimion Collins joined the Kentucky Wildcats, he was filled with potential, but needed time to work on his body and adjust to the college game. After a freshman season where he had some big moments but his share of struggles, it looks like Collins is set to take a big leap going into his sophomore season.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky basketball opens season shorthanded vs. Howard
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Fourth-ranked Kentucky will begin the 2022-23 regular season on Monday night, hosting Howard at Rupp Arena (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network). However, the Cats will not be anywhere near full strength in the season opener. Kentucky figures to be without as many as three starters in Monday’s...
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Howard live stream, watch online, TV channel, college basketball game tipoff time
Kentucky begins another college basketball season on Monday, and it's yet another campaign where the program is expected to compete for a national championship. The No. 4 Wildcats host the Howard Bison in their season-opener as the journey toward redemption tips off for this program. Kentucky enters this season trying...
Kentucky HC John Calipari discusses grieving with team after death of players' father
The Wildcats head coach discusses how he is handling the sudden death of Daimion Collins' father with the player and with his team.
Scangarello's Move to Coaches Box 'The Right Answer'
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a noticeable change on Saturday in Columbia against Missouri. The longtime football coach and first-year SEC OC made the switch from calling plays on the sideline, instead opting to move up to the coaches box. "He just wanted a ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football: Season on the Brink and more Headlines
Happy Saturday, Big Blue Nation. The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off of a humbling loss at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. They looked completely outmatched against their long time rivals. The game ended with a beat up and broken Kentucky football team headed back to Lexington with few answers but plenty of questions.
Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday
Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
Kentucky Remains Ranked in Latest Coaches Poll
Kentucky football remains at No. 24 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following its 21-17 win over Missouri in Columbia. The Wildcats are one of six SEC teams still ranked heading into week 11, but they're far behind the other five schools that sit at or near the top of the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops recaps Kentucky's win at Missouri: 'We found a way'
Mark Stoops exhaled after a last-minute win over Missouri thanks to a roughing the punter call on Missouri gave Kentucky a victory. “Very proud of the team,” Stoops said on SEC Network. “We knew obviously we had a tough loss a week ago, coming on the road, Coach Drink got these guys playing exceptionally hard, very physical football team. We knew it’d be a defensive battle both sides, feel very fortunate to come out with the win.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou fans call out SEC officials after Tigers flagged in Kentucky scuffle
Mizzou and Kentucky got chippy early in Columbia. At the end of the 1st quarter, Kentucky QB Will Levis was pushed out of bounds. On the Kentucky sideline, Tigers and Wildcats players got into it a bit. To the surprise of many fans, the referees only flagged MU’s Josh Landry...
Kentucky-Mizzou Scuffle Breaks Out After Shove on Will Levis
The incident happened as the first quarter expired in the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz comments on controversial penalties, Brady Cook's performance after loss to Kentucky
Eli Drinkwitz lamented the mistakes Missouri made on offense, and the late roughing the punter penalty that went against the Tigers in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the SEC and next play at Tennessee. There was also a call earlier in the...
Brisnet.com
Cody’s Wish delivers last-to-first Dirt Mile win
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Cody’s Wish did not disappoint in his career finale, rallying to edge Cyberknife by a head in Saturday’s $910,000 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1). Winner of the seven-furlong Forego (G1) in his previous outing, the four-year-old colt notched his first triumph at a two-turn distance while stretching his win streak to four.
fox56news.com
Breeders' Cup boasts strong turnout
Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Keeneland's attendance in 2022 eclipsed 85,000. Justin Logan's forecast: Unseasonably warm weather for now. After two pandemic years, the Breeders' cup was a welcomed event for Lexington's economy. Big lottery wins in Kentucky. Although the Powerball jackpot hasn't been won yet, four Kentuckians scored...
WKYT 27
Epicenter injured during Breeders’ Cup Classic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Epicenter, who finished second in two of the three Triple Crown races this year, was injured at Keeneland during the Breeders’ Cup Classic and taken to a Lexington equine hospital. The Breeders’ Cup issued a statement on Epicenter:. “Epicenter was pulled up by jockey...
linknky.com
CovCath wins first round easily, now faces unbeaten No. 1 on road in Week 2
When the most suspenseful moment of a football game is whether the split-the-pot winner will show up to claim the prize, you know it’s the first week of the KHSAA playoffs. Maybe the winner went home early. Just the way Great Crossing headed back to Georgetown, a 21-0 loser Friday to Covington Catholic in this Class 5A playoff game in Park Hills.
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
fox56news.com
Rare Pikachu, Kobe's sneakers — a hidden vault guards it all
The nondescript building in Delaware would probably not garner much attention if it weren’t for the razor wire and armed guards outside that hint at something important inside, possibly even valuable. Rare Pikachu, Kobe’s sneakers — a hidden vault guards …. The nondescript building in Delaware would...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0