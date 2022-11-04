Read full article on original website
Highlight of the Night: North Judson's Gabe Ellis scoop and score
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WSBT) — North Judson's Gabe Ellis is this week's Highlight of the Night. The Blue Jay picked up a loose fumble and took it 65 yards for a North Judson touchdown. North Judson flies away with the Sectional Crown, 54-0 over Culver.
Operation Education: School board races in South Bend & PHM get attention during midterms
Voters will notice a lot of important races and proposals on the ballot when they cast their ballot in tomorrow’s midterm election. In nearly every community, voters will decide who they want making decisions about their schools. School board races are on the ballot. South Bend Community School Corporation.
No. 9 Irish open the regular season Monday vs. NIU
Niele Ivey and the Fighting Irish begin the regular season Monday night. Notre Dame will host Northern Illinois as Ivey enters year three of her tenure and coming off a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. "We were balanced," Ivey said Sunday during a press conference. "We have a lot of...
Notre Dame Football: Irish move on to Navy
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — It's been a great weekend to be a Fighting Irish fan!. Notre Dame is back in the Top 25 after upsetting Clemson on Saturday. The buzz on campus may linger for more several days, but the Irish are already getting back to work. As...
Notre Dame upsets No. 4 Clemson 35-14
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame upset No. 4 Clemson 35-14 Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish grabbed the lead and the momentum, with a special teams spark that is quickly becoming a trademark of this team. Jordan Bothelo blocked a Clemson punt early in the fourth quarter, which was scooped up by Prince Kollie and returned 19-yards for the opening score and a 7-0 Irish lead. It's Notre Dame's fifth blocked punt in the last four games.
Lottery fever sweeps Michiana
Nearly two billion dollars is up for grabs as the Powerball Jackpot reaches a record high. Monday's drawing is estimated at one-point-nine-billion dollars – the largest lottery prize in history. Lottery fever is sweeping the area!. With a jackpot of nearly two billion dollars, people are buying tickets and...
High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area
A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
Thousands remain without power after strong winds Saturday
Thousands are still without power Sunday morning after winds over 50 miles per hour impacted Michiana on Saturday. Indiana-Michigan Power says the incessant winds even overnight caused issues in restoration efforts. The power company has called in hundreds of their own employees, plus 450 assistance crews from out of state...
Emergency 9-1-1 phone service disrupted in parts of Berrien County, Mich.
Berrien County is reporting a 9-1-1 outage in areas that have phone prefixes with 269-461. 9-1-1 service in Eau Claire, Pipestone Township, and Berrien Townships in Berrien County, Michigan may be temporarily out of 9-1-1 service due to an equipment failure. The telephone company that services 9-1-1 to this area explained that some customers with a 269-461 prefix may have lost the ability to dial 9-1-1.
Three teenagers killed in Elkhart County crash
A crash in Elkhart County has left three teenagers dead, including a 14-year-old. Police say around 3 a.m. Sunday, a car struck a utility pole and rolled over on County Road 38, just west of County Road 17. Officials state all five occupants in the vehicle were ejected, and no...
First annual military exhibition to honor U.S. Armed Forces
Honoring veterans and active military, and connecting with the community. The True Top 1% is hosting a military and vehicle touchdown over Veteran's Day Weekend at South Bend's Four Winds Field, 501 W. South St. and Union Station. The free, 2-day event is family-friendly. Kids can interact with military vehicles,...
Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in Elkhart County
One man is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called out to County Road 4, just north of the city limits of Middlebury. According to officials, 24-year-old Andrew Hurtekant was heading west on County Road 4 when he ran off the road, hit a tree and rolled his vehicle.
Local non-profit receives solar panel installation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The city of south Bend celebrated a new solar installation for a local non-profit. It's the latest project of its kind under the Energy Assistance Solar Saving Initiative. Friday's ribbon cutting was in honor of the Beacon Resource Center's new clean energy system. The...
Children's Resale celebrates 15 years of helping families in need
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Children's Resale in Elkhart County is celebrating 15 years of giving back to the community this weekend. Thousands of gently used clothes and toys are available at a discounted price during its fall and winter sale. Extra funds from the event are given to...
Shipshewana Light Parade & Lighting Ceremony
Tonight is Shipshewana's annual kick-off to the holiday season!. It's a daylong event with holiday shopping, food and lights. The Light Parade and Lighting begins at 7 p.m. so make sure to leave yourself plenty of time to park and find a spot along the parade route. The parade steps...
Breaking: Police investigate possible fight and shots fired at Concord Mall
Elkhart Police are investigating shots fired inside Concord Mall. This happened around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Elkhart Police say they believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public. They say the initial call came in as a fight, followed by possible shots fired. Police say...
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
