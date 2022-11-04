NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame upset No. 4 Clemson 35-14 Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish grabbed the lead and the momentum, with a special teams spark that is quickly becoming a trademark of this team. Jordan Bothelo blocked a Clemson punt early in the fourth quarter, which was scooped up by Prince Kollie and returned 19-yards for the opening score and a 7-0 Irish lead. It's Notre Dame's fifth blocked punt in the last four games.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO