3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Semiconductors
In trading on Tuesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%. Leading the group were shares of Mcewen Mining, up about 13% and shares of Equinox Gold up about 12.6% on the day. Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day...
Dow Analyst Moves: DOW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc. BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
European Stocks Close Higher As Risk Sentiment Improves
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Tuesday with traders building up some positions ahead of the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections, and the crucial U.S. consumer inflation data. Stocks gained in stregth after turning in a somewhat mixed performance earlier in the session. The pan European Stoxx 600...
Tuesday 11/8 Insider Buying Report: GPN, ROP
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
ETF Asset Report of October
Wall Street was upbeat in October, with the S&P 500 adding 7.9%, the Dow Jones gaining as much as 14%, the Nasdaq adding 1.6% and the Russell 2000 jumping 8.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has just logged its best month since 1976 in October. Focus on value stocks, favorable...
Why Algoma Steel Stock Melted on Tuesday
Shares of metals producer Algoma Steel (NASDAQ: ASTL) slipped 4.4% in Tuesday afternoon trading as of 1:20 p.m. ET, after missing on both the top and bottom lines in its second-quarter 2023 earnings announcement. Heading into earnings, analysts had forecast Algoma would earn $0.46 per share on quarterly sales of...
What Makes Hyatt Hotels (H) a New Buy Stock
Hyatt Hotels (H) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG
The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 227,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of IXG were up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Banco Bradesco,...
Why International Game Technology Stock Jumped Higher Today
Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) were up 16.7% as of 11:31 a.m. ET on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The company announced accelerating growth on the top and bottom lines, which is great news for investors, who had seen the stock...
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, down about 14.1% and shares of Vector Group down about 1.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil...
LQD: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: LQD) where we have detected an approximate $665.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 339,700,000 to 346,300,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of LQD, versus its 200 day moving average:
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Bel Fuse (BELFB) Now
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
