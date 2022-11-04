Read full article on original website
WUSA
'It’s a whole world, let's explore it' | More Americans leaving the US amid rising political divineness and soaring cost of living
ATLANTA — Do you ever think about hopping on a plane, and never coming back? Corry Deal-Strunk and Matthew Strunk from Calvert County have. “We have joked that ‘oh my gosh we have got to get out of here,’” Deal-Strunk said. Jen Dewberry from Prince Georges's...
WUSA
As more Americans move abroad, overseas voting can make or break tight races
WASHINGTON — With so much hanging in the balance during this year's midterm elections, every vote will be crucial. And there is a growing movement to recruit voters who aren’t even living in the US anymore. Republicans and Democrats are “getting out the vote” outside the country....
N. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has denied American claims that it’s shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying. The denial follows dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including short-range...
