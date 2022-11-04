Read full article on original website
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for November 5, 2022
Francisco Lindor was awarded the Marvin Miller Man of the Year award by the MLBPA. Mark Canha discussed his feelings on his first year in New York and whether he expected some of his free agent teammates to come back. Anthony DiComo discussed the priorities for the Mets as free...
Amazin' Avenue
Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker officially opt out
As the offseason begins to get underway in full, both Taijuan Walker and Jacob deGrom have exercised their opt outs and will head to free agency. With Chris Bassitt also declining his end of a $19M mutual option, that leaves the Mets with only Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco (presuming his option is picked up) remaining from last year’s top-5 starters.
Amazin' Avenue
How the Mets’ bullpen looks with Edwin Díaz moving forward
The Mets got their offseason started quickly this year, as they signed Edwin Díaz—their best reliever this year by a wide margin—to a five-year, $102 million contract. In doing so, they retained a 28-year-old who had a 1.31 ERA and 0.90 FIP in 2022, one who became a beloved player after having gotten off to a very poor start in his first season with the team back in 2019.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets likely to pick up Vogelbach’s option; Bassitt likely to decline his
According to Jon Heyman, the Mets are planning to pick up Daniel Vogelbach’s $1.5 million team option for the 2023 season. Vogelbach, a mid-season acquisition, struggled with injuries, but when healthy was a quality left-handed DH for the Mets, batting .255/.393./.436, wth six home runs in 55 games. Vogelbach was worth 0.9 bWAR for the Mets, and with the average cost of a win in the 2022 offseason being north of $5 million, this move makes total sense, even if Vogelbach’s role is reduced in 2023.
Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens, Episode 195: St. Lucie Mets 2022 review
Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. First up this week, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas discuss bad baseball nicknames in Promote, Extend, Trade. Next, they review the Mets’ Arizona Fall League contingent and how they did in...
Amazin' Avenue
Drew Smith was a good, not great, reliever in 2022
Drew Smith came into 2022 on the rise within the Mets’ relief staff. After Tommy John surgery sidelined him for a year-and-a-half, he had a good season in 2021, with the promise of potentially being a reliable piece in the Mets’ bullpen for years to come. In 2022, Smith continued to make good on that promise, though injury issues once again kept him from achieving his full potential (or even just a full season).
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Houston Astros win World Series
Danny Abriano of SNY looks at the free agent outfielders the Mets should be coveting. The New York Post predicted the contracts of the top 30 free agents this winter and six of them were Mets last season. Around the National League East. The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-1 to...
Amazin' Avenue
The 2022-23 Amazin’ Avenue Offseason Plan Contest (AAOP)
It’s that time of year again! The offseason is upon us, and as is tradition here at Amazin’ Avenue, we turn to our community to do something that’s always a lot of fun: the Amazin’ Avenue Offseason Plan Contest—commonly referred to as the AAOP. If you’re unfamiliar, here’s our finalist post from last season’s contest, just so you can familiarize yourself with the format and how things work.
Amazin' Avenue
Francisco Lindor wins MLBPA’s Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award
Earlier tonight, it was announced that Francisco Lindor won the 2022 Marvin Miller Man of the Year award. The award, given by the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, is voted on by MLBPA members, and is given to a player “whose on-field performance and contributions to his community inspire others to higher levels of achievement.”
