Construction at Ralph Wilson Park to begin this month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The new $110-million Ralph Wilson Park will start taking shape this month at the former Lasalle Park in Buffalo. With this phase of construction, you will start seeing some trees coming down. The Deputy Commissioner of Public Works for Parks says the City of Buffalo worked...
Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn next week with cold and multiple chances of lake effect snows. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool down on Tuesday.
Gas prices continue to rise in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase, while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.79, which is up two cents from the...
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
Optimism for new city snow removal plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday was given the City of Buffalo’s 2022-20223 snow removal plan by the Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets. It featured a GPS tracking system for snow plows, new equipment and a plan for plowing roads 24 hours after snowfall in an attempt to address the issues that many residents had last year where they said it took days upon days for the streets to finally be clear of the snow.
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Silver Alert canceled for Cheektowaga woman
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police said the Silver Alert issued for a woman Monday has been canceled. Police said she has been found. Police say 77-year-old Paulette Witherspoon was last seen at 2:30 Monday Afternoon at her home near Woodell and Walden. Paulette reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s, dementia, or...
Millions more will be spent on infrastructure projects across Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the heels of an announcement of a massive infrastructure improvement on Main Street, more money is flowing into Buffalo for some similar projects. It's going to be spent in an area of the city, which local leaders say has been neglected for far too long.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Wind & showers move in overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After record breaking warmth across the area on Saturday, a cold front will put an end to our September-like air. Winds will ramp up a bit ahead of that cold front, with some gusts 40-45 mph for a few hours tonight, mainly in the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. A Wind Advisory is posted for Monroe, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates Counties through midnight. The cold front itself will come in with a period of gusty showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. While most of this rain will be out of here by sunrise Sunday, a few showers will likely linger into the start of the day. We’ll begin to see some clearing in the sky by the afternoon, and highs will top out in the lower half of the 60s. So, while the 2nd half of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as the first, we’ll still remain warmer than average.
Buffalo Restaurant Vandalized, Western New York Steps Up To Help Owner
A new and popular eatery in Buffalo was the recent victim of vandalism. Still, some Western New York community members stepped up and helped the owner recover from some of the damage quickly. Crazy Good Eatz, a new restaurant that opened on Main Street in the Delavan/Hospital neighborhood of Buffalo...
A project that's made in the shade in Buffalo
It's a beautification project taking root in Buffalo's University Heights neighborhood. The Tool Library hosting a community tree planting on Saturday.
Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
Buffalo Kid Goes Viral For Helping Classmate
They say that Buffalo is the city of good neighbors and the action of a local school student serves as a reminder that this is 100 percent true. Sometimes kids can be cruel to other kids when they don't have cool clothes or nice shows, especially in middle school. Something like this happened recently to a 7th-grade boy at Buffalo Creek Academy, a local charter school in Buffalo's Old First Ward neigborhood.
Buffalo man charged in skating rink shooting identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot and one of them was charged following a shooting at an East Amherst Street entertainment complex on Saturday night, Buffalo police say. According to police, they responded to the Level One Entertainment Complex on East Amherst Street just after 10:30 p.m. Four people were shot, two males […]
New mural unveiled in the City of Tonawanda
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new mural entitled “Welcome to the City of Tonawanda” was unveiled Saturday. The mural features letters containing a piece of history or a personal memory about the City of Tonawanda that is important to the artist.
City of Buffalo releases snow removal plan for upcoming winter season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo hopes to do a better job removing snow this season. The 2022-2023 snow removal plan was presented to the Buffalo Common Council Tuesday and includes improvements this year. The plan includes using GPS. Not only will it be used for "snow fighting,...
wnynewsnow.com
18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck
RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
Going green with those old orange pumpkins
Now to a big question following every Halloween: what to do with all those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns? Many people decided to bring those orange gourds to a special composting event.
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
