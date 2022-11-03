ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Flagstaff; 8 others win big in Arizona

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZP9qn_0iy6NRua00

No one may have won Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but one person in Arizona purchased a $1 million ticket and several others in the state netted big dollar prizes too.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball was 23.

According to Arizona Lottery officials, the million-dollar winner bought their ticket at a Flagstaff Maverik located at 4190 E. Butler Ave.

A Fantasy 5 player struck $350,000 out of a QuikTrip at 726 S. Gilbert Road in Gilbert.

A Power Play player won $100,000 out of a Scottsdale Safeway located at 7920 E. Chaparral Road.

Players who hold tickets worth $50,000 bought theirs at the following locations:

  • Phoenix at a Circle K at 5105 E. Elliot Road
  • Chandler at a Circle K 3989 W. Ray Road
  • Chandler at a Circle K 1015 S. Cooper Road
  • Laveen at a QuikTrip at 3445 W. Baseline Road
  • Tucson at a QuikTrip at 3345 W. Valencia Road
  • Payson at a Speedway at 701 E. Highway 260

Chance of winning: Standing at $1.5 billion, the next Powerball drawing will take place Saturday, Nov. 5.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Flagstaff; 8 others win big in Arizona

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Multiple $50,000 lottery tickets sold in Arizona

PHOENIX — Saturday's lottery drawing yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said four local tickets are now worth $50,000 after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The four tickets were sold at the following locations:. Goldfield Chevron, 3265 Goldfield Road,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

9 lottery players won big after buying tickets in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — No one matched all the numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing to claim the $1.2 billion jackpot but that doesn’t mean there weren’t big lottery winners who got tickets in Arizona. At least nine people won major lottery prizes after they bought their tickets in the Grand Canyon State. One winner scored the $1 million Powerball prize, while seven others won the $50,000 prize. There was also a Fantasy 5 winner who hit the $360,000 jackpot.
ARIZONA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Montana lottery, Powerball winners

Several lucky winners won big during the Montana lottery drawings this past week!. Montana Millionaire instant winners received 500 dollars each on Wednesday, November 2. Winners ranged from Billings, Kalispell, Columbus, and more. The official Montana Millionaire drawing happens after Christmas. Up to two winners can win, you guessed it, a million dollars! The odds of this jackpot are one in 140,000.
MONTANA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon

Although nobody on Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, someone in Oregon was holding a $1 million winning ticket, the Oregon Lottery said Thursday. The ticket was purchased Wednesday in Portland. Two $50,000-winning tickets were also bought in Portland and Troutdale. The largest prize won in Oregon history was a...
OREGON STATE
William Davis

Almost $1 Billion in Medical Marijuana Sales - Arizona Cannabis News

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. According to the most recent data from the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR), the state's cannabis industry lost close to $7 million in August as both medical marijuana and adult-use recreational sales declined by roughly $3.5 million each from the previous month.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Daylight saving time ends tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s that time of year when most of the country will get an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends this weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 a.m., time in 48 states will fall back one hour, resulting in an earlier nightfall. The two states not impacted by this time change are Arizona and Hawaii.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy