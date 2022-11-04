Group of men steal several vehicles from downtown parking garage, Chicago police say

Chicago police are investigating after several motor vehicles were stolen from a Streeterville parking garage last week.

A group of five men walked into a parking garage in the 200 block of E. Delaware around 3:45 a.m. last Thursday and approached another man, demanding his belongings.

The men then allegedly stole five vehicles from that location and fled, according to police.

Another incident was also reported in the 300 block of West Superior Street in River North in the early morning hours on October 21.

A community alert from CPD said the men were wearing dark clothing and masks in each incident.

Police are reminding residents to be aware of your surroundings. If you are confronted by someone, you should remain calm and try to remember any unique characteristics (scars, tattoos, acne, limps, ect.). You should never pursue a fleeing assailant, but instead call 911 immediately and provide the information to the police. If you are approached by a witness of the incident, police advise to request their contact information.

No one is in custody for any of these incidents and Area Three detectives are investigating.