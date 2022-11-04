Read full article on original website
Lisa Pendery
3d ago
less than a year for trying to ruin that girl's life, he literally told investigators he would do whatever she let him, and he gets less than a year.... and none of the charges are a felony
Massive 100-Vehicle Collision Forces Shutdown of Colorado HighwayNews Breaking LIVE
Opinion: Nurturing recovery in Denver homeless housing neededDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver-area restaurants offer free food and booze to votersBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticketInna DErie, CO
Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhoodDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Juveniles arrested in connection with fatal Lakewood apartment fire
Two juveniles accused of murder and arson after a deadly Lakewood apartment fire on Oct. 31 have been arrested.
Man convicted in 1982 murders sentenced to life in prison
PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The man convicted in the 1982 murders of two women hitchhiking near Breckenridge was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday. Alan Lee Phillips, 71, was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the January 1982 shooting deaths of Annette...
Juvenile hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Riverdale Road
Police were investigating a late-night drive-by shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital.
Police officer on the job with active felony charges
LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
Longmont 15-year-old missing since Nov. 4
Longmont police are searching for a 15-year-old boy named Archer who went missing on Nov. 4. Call police if you see him.
Emotional support animal stolen from Aurora convenience store
An Aurora man is looking for his emotional support animal after he said it was stolen.
Englewood woman among countless victims of hit-and-runs involving parked cars
According to Colorado law, if you hit a parked car, you must notify the owner of that car by, at the very least, leaving a note behind with your name, address and vehicle registration number.
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen’s family is saying things aren’t adding up. Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly …. Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a...
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
Caught on video: $30,000 machine stolen from driveway
A family-owned landscaping business in Aurora had a machine worth more than $30,000 stolen from their driveway.
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
2 officers charged after woman hit by train while in police car
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two officers are facing charges after a woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car in Platteville on Sept. 17. The woman is also facing a charge in connection with the alleged road rage incident she was detained for. The Weld...
Teen arrested for reckless manslaughter in Denver shooting
The Denver Police Department says a 14-year-old male has been arrested after a juvenile female was shot and killed on Friday night.
Man in violent Aurora arrest plans lawsuit
An attorney for Preston Nunn is preparing for a lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police department in the amount of $10 million.
New details in suspected serial rideshare rapist case emerge in search warrant
New details were revealed in a search warrant in connection with the investigation of a suspected Denver serial rideshare rapist.
Quadruple murder suspect's brother charged with accessory after the fact
The search for a suspect considered "armed and dangerous" is still ongoing after Aurora police say Joseph Castorena, 21, shot and killed four people earlier this week. Friday night, police arrested his brother in connection with his alleged escape.Juan Angel Castorena, 18, was arrested near West Belleview Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Denver, Aurora police said. He's been charged with accessory to first-degree murder after the fact. Police don't believe he was involved in the shooting itself.According to Colorado state law, a person is an accessory to crime if, "with intent to hinder, delay, or prevent the discovery,...
Balloon release held for Denver man murdered more than 16 years ago
Bruce Harrell, of Denver, would have turned 38 years old recently, but he was fatally shot in 2006. His family and friends celebrated his would-be birthday with a balloon release Sunday.
Loveland man arrested in connection to relative’s carbon-monoxide-caused death
While aiding a Wisconsin agency during the execution of an arrest warrant, officials in Larimer County uncovered an additional alarming discovery.
Police sergeant tried to hide video in Karen Garner arrest
The City of Loveland held a news conference on Friday morning to release the findings of an independent investigation into the arrest of Karen Garner in 2020.
The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer
The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
