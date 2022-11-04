ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka church provides meals to students with food insecurity

By Gabriel Johnson
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A group of volunteers in Topeka are working hard to make sure students in the community are fed.

Operation Backpack is a program designed to help kids suffering from food insecurity. What is different about this program is they put together enough meals for kids to eat on the weekends

Topeka family, pets given shelter after house catches fire

Created by Topeka North Outreach, Operation Backpack provides snacks like mac n cheese, ravioli, ramen noodles and more to kids in the Topeka area. Many students may not have food available to them from when they leave school on Friday until they go back on Monday. This program packs hundreds of meals so students can eat on the weekends.

“We provide that service, and we feel that it’s invaluable to helping children,” Operation Backpack Director Julie Falk said. “It benefits their health, their ability to learn in school, their school behaviors, and their ability to form social relationships. When you’re hungry, that just gets in the way.”

Operation Backpack has been serving the community for 18 years. Volunteers are excited to continue helping more than 3,000 students in the Topeka area each month.

