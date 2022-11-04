Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.

