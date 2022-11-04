ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Lebanon-Express

OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen

Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon men’s basketball preview

While his teammates competed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada in early March, Will Richardson remained in Eugene. The Oregon Ducks basketball team sat at 18-13, needing to run the table in Vegas to earn a bid for the March Madness tournament. Not an easy task. The absence...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Ducks draw 2-2 in final match of the season against rival Oregon State

The Oregon Ducks drew 2-2 against interstate rival, Oregon State, in a consistent downpouring of rain at Papé Field for the final game of the 2022 season on Friday night. Oregon applied steady offensive pressure through the opening 10 minutes. A majority of the attacking plays were funneled through the sidelines by Oregon’s wingbacks, Anna Emperadar and Chai Cortez.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's win over Colorado

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after the Ducks' dominant victory over Colorado. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Crueger: Duck apathy

---------- As early as 1 a.m. on the chilly morning of Oct. 22, a flock of Ducks fans began to gather on the campus Memorial Quad for ESPN’s College GameDay. College GameDay is a weekly event hosted by the popular sports news network during football season, with commentators traveling to select schools. The early birds at Oregon’s own GameDay event grew in numbers, hundreds huddling together like hard-hat-laden penguins for warmth as rain poured down on their ponchos and homemade signs.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado

No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
EUGENE, OR
Lincoln City Homepage

An idea falls by the wayside

Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
klcc.org

Furor erupts against Eugene donut shop after video of owner confronting homeless woman goes viral

A Eugene donut shop owner is in hot water after reportedly drenching a homeless woman this weekend. A viral video first shared on Reddit gives a first-person perspective of Dean Weaver approaching a woman seated near a trailer just outside a dumpster and Anytime Car Wash. She is quiet and still, perhaps asleep, with a skateboard, soft drink container, and other belongings nearby.
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

Lincoln City Restaurant Lil’ Sambo’s Is Closing

A long-standing restaurant in Lincoln City that two years ago faced pressure to change its name—Lil’ Sambo’s—which was derived from a children’s book featuring racist images, is ending its run. However, the closure has nothing to do with protests or a lack of business. General...
LINCOLN CITY, OR

