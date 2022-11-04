Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen
Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum. She makes it clear, however, that as proud as she is to have played for the Rainbow Wahine, she will be cheering for Oregon State. Von Oelhoffen’s daughter Talia is the leading returning scorer for the Beavers and Tondi von Oelhoffen and her husband, Kimo, attend every Oregon State home game.
Cal Will Play a Night Game at Oregon State on Saturday
Starting times and TV coverage announced for Saturday's Pac-12 games. It will be chilly in Corvallis.
Emerald Media
Oregon men’s basketball preview
While his teammates competed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada in early March, Will Richardson remained in Eugene. The Oregon Ducks basketball team sat at 18-13, needing to run the table in Vegas to earn a bid for the March Madness tournament. Not an easy task. The absence...
Emerald Media
Ducks draw 2-2 in final match of the season against rival Oregon State
The Oregon Ducks drew 2-2 against interstate rival, Oregon State, in a consistent downpouring of rain at Papé Field for the final game of the 2022 season on Friday night. Oregon applied steady offensive pressure through the opening 10 minutes. A majority of the attacking plays were funneled through the sidelines by Oregon’s wingbacks, Anna Emperadar and Chai Cortez.
Bill Oram: With loss to Huskies, the lights are dimming on Oregon State’s breakout season
And wouldn’t you believe it, the lights went out at Husky Stadium. Funny that Seattle has a stadium called Lumen Field, but in the fourth quarter on Friday, the one the Oregon State Beavers played in suddenly produced zero lumens. Fourth quarter. Tie game. Darkness. Oh, boy. It took...
Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's win over Colorado
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after the Ducks' dominant victory over Colorado. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
Emerald Media
Crueger: Duck apathy
---------- As early as 1 a.m. on the chilly morning of Oct. 22, a flock of Ducks fans began to gather on the campus Memorial Quad for ESPN’s College GameDay. College GameDay is a weekly event hosted by the popular sports news network during football season, with commentators traveling to select schools. The early birds at Oregon’s own GameDay event grew in numbers, hundreds huddling together like hard-hat-laden penguins for warmth as rain poured down on their ponchos and homemade signs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pac-12 After Dark fight: Oregon State, Washington players involved in postgame scuffle
Pac-12 After Dark ended in a fight Friday night on the West Coast. No. 23 Oregon State was in Washington late Friday to face the Huskies. The Beavers and Huskies played a tight game for 4 quarters. Washington won the 4th quarter 10-0 and was lifted to a 24-21 victory...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
WATCH: No. 23 Oregon State at Washington Postgame Press Conference
Oregon State and Washington battled on the football field in Seattle into the late hours of Friday night, and it was a 22-yard field goal by Husky kicker Peyton Henry that pushed the home team over the top, 24-21. After the score went final, offensive lineman Jake Levengood, inside linebacker...
Joe Dobbes returns to his roots with new Iterum Wines project
Winemaker Joe Dobbes is happy to once again have purple-stained hands. He’s back with a new winery called Iterum Wines, an estate vineyard in the Eola-Amity Hills named Orchard House and a new lease on winemaking life. It also doesn’t hurt that his first Iterum wines are stunning.
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo) Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront...
Lincoln City Homepage
An idea falls by the wayside
Shortly after being elected mayor of Lincoln City in 2014, I walked the length of the city from Lighthouse Square to Taft. Along the walk I thought about the Brooks Report which was commissioned years prior to help our city see some areas for improvement. Not just for tourism, but also livability for citizens.
klcc.org
Wacky weather in western Oregon forecasts heavy rain, high winds and (maybe) snow
Many parts of Oregon are experiencing an “atmospheric river event.” Rainfall is expected to reach one and a half inches over much of the Willamette Valley Friday. And up to three inches are expected along the coast and the foothills of the Cascade Range. Treena Jensen is a...
klcc.org
Furor erupts against Eugene donut shop after video of owner confronting homeless woman goes viral
A Eugene donut shop owner is in hot water after reportedly drenching a homeless woman this weekend. A viral video first shared on Reddit gives a first-person perspective of Dean Weaver approaching a woman seated near a trailer just outside a dumpster and Anytime Car Wash. She is quiet and still, perhaps asleep, with a skateboard, soft drink container, and other belongings nearby.
WWEEK
Lincoln City Restaurant Lil’ Sambo’s Is Closing
A long-standing restaurant in Lincoln City that two years ago faced pressure to change its name—Lil’ Sambo’s—which was derived from a children’s book featuring racist images, is ending its run. However, the closure has nothing to do with protests or a lack of business. General...
