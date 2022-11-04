Read full article on original website
StillMe
5d ago
the arena of life has nothing to do with God. it's a front to build rodeo arenas tax free. Jesus came to save a lost world. not to have rodeos. My fathers house is a house of worship and you have turned it in to a den of thieves .
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing Persons in Amarillo Verify the Info Before Sharing
Over the weekend I saw a post being shared all over Amarillo. It was about a missing man. A silver alert went out for Robert Spall. He has dementia so we needed to keep an eye out. It's good to share information when something like that happens in Amarillo. The...
Photos: The Beautiful Amount Of Nothing Between Amarillo & Roswell
On a whim, I took off on HWY 60 west on morning and decided to see what I could find on the highway to New Mexico. I had spent time in the area around Eagle Nest, but never ventured further south. What I discovered, was a lot of nothing filling...
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
As it’ Gets Colder -Amarillo Where is the Perfect Tamale Hiding?
As we are getting further and further into the year it is inevitable. The weather is going to start getting colder. Tamales are the perfect cold-weather food, right? I used to have a tamale connection at my former workplace. I don't have that anymore and that hurts. Someone you know that you can buy directly from.
Trinity Fellowship Church Thanksgiving outreach
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Trinity Fellowship Church is bringing back its annual Thanksgiving outreach this month. The outreach allows the church to feed local families in need during the holiday season. Amarillo ISD provided Trinity Fellowship Church with a list of families in need. Church leaders said members donated items to make a Thanksgiving meal. […]
Rugs, Flags and Familiar Faces at 34th and Georgia in Amarillo
Over the weekend I had a few chores I had to make sure I got done. One of the many chores was to go and fill my five-gallon jug with water. So I headed over to 34th and Georgia in the Georgia VIllage. As I was waiting for the light...
Myhighplains.com
The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Previews Fall/Winter & Thanksgiving Menu
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is getting ready for the cooler season by previewing their new menu and showcasing some of their soups they’ll offer. You can visit the truck at 213 SW 7th, call (806) 373-4199 or visit their website here. They’re also offering a...
This Video I Found In Amarillo Is Pure Nostalgic Nightmare Fuel
I have a soft spot in my heart for animatronic banjo playing dogs, rapping mice, crooning purple blobs in tennis shoes. They defined a specific era of my childhood. I remember going to places like Chuck E. Cheese and being young enough to be excited to see the show. That...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
MORE THAN 79,000 DEAD ON TEXAS ROADS. IT’S TIME TO CARE
November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late....
Amarillo Walmart Has Me Ring Up Own Items and Accuses Me of Theft?
I never asked to be an employee of Walmart. I have seen a lot of people joking that this is how we feel when we are made to be our own cashiers. I would say I really dislike this part about shopping there. I do seek out the one opened...
KFDA
Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
How Expensive Is This Unique Texas Flint? More Than You’d Think.
Not far from Amarillo is a very unique piece of history. The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument is home to flint that people came in search of for thousands of years. It was so sought after, that it has turned up all over the place. So how much would you...
1 hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released details on a shooting that occurred overnight in the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue, and asked the public for further information on the incident. APD officials reported that at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue […]
Voter turnout in Amarillo area in 2022 midterm
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A total of more than 69,000 people in Potter and Randall Counties turned out in the 2022 midterm election, including more than half of registered voters in Randall. Unofficial results from the Randall County Elections Administrations, 50.06% of all 95,908 registered voters turned out. They also show 30,453 people voted early, […]
Officials report ‘no active threat’ at Spring Creek School
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information about questions surrounding a threat at Spring Creek School on Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, there is not an active threat or shooter and the state is “conducting (an) audit of the school defense properties against intrusion.” For more information, […]
Best Food Trucks For A Sweet Tooth? Check These Out.
We love our food trucks in Amarillo. From street tacos, to sushi, you can pretty much find anything you want being served from a truck in Yellow City. But what about those times when you're craving something sweet? Check out these food trucks the next time you have a sweet tooth.
KFDA
What to do if you win the Powerball?
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One lucky person could be a billionaire tonight, as the Powerball amount is historic: $1.9 billion. Many were seen across the country buying their tickets in hopes to win and among buyers some decided to join a pool, to increase their odds of winning. One attorney...
The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex
Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
Veteran’s Day Events and Freebies in Amarillo
Veteran's Day is a day set aside to celebrate all those men and women who have served our country and protected our freedoms. It's a day full of fun events and freebies for all of our Veterans. Veteran's Day Events. Veteran's Day Celebration - Friday, November 11th. Hamlet Elementary School.
Faith City Mission details Thanksgiving meal to feed the hungry
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission announced its Thanksgiving meal to feed those in need on Nov. 26 at Faith City Mission, located at 401 S.E. 2nd. According to Faith City Mission, guests can attend the chapel at 11 a.m., followed by the Thanksgiving lunch at 11:30 a.m. Faith City noted that doors will […]
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 6