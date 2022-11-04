ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StillMe
5d ago

the arena of life has nothing to do with God. it's a front to build rodeo arenas tax free. Jesus came to save a lost world. not to have rodeos. My fathers house is a house of worship and you have turned it in to a den of thieves .

BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Trinity Fellowship Church Thanksgiving outreach

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Trinity Fellowship Church is bringing back its annual Thanksgiving outreach this month. The outreach allows the church to feed local families in need during the holiday season. Amarillo ISD provided Trinity Fellowship Church with a list of families in need. Church leaders said members donated items to make a Thanksgiving meal. […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

The Brunch Truck of Amarillo Previews Fall/Winter & Thanksgiving Menu

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—The Brunch Truck of Amarillo is getting ready for the cooler season by previewing their new menu and showcasing some of their soups they’ll offer. You can visit the truck at 213 SW 7th, call (806) 373-4199 or visit their website here. They’re also offering a...
AMARILLO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

MORE THAN 79,000 DEAD ON TEXAS ROADS. IT’S TIME TO CARE

November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gun violence trends in Amarillo broken into 3 types

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Amarillo, gun violence can be broken down into three categories: Suicide, retaliation shootings, and accidents. “We’ve transitioned our investigations to where, when a person is shot, even if they don’t die, which we call a nonfatal shooting, we are still going to investigate those as if it was a homicide,” says Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Voter turnout in Amarillo area in 2022 midterm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A total of more than 69,000 people in Potter and Randall Counties turned out in the 2022 midterm election, including more than half of registered voters in Randall. Unofficial results from the Randall County Elections Administrations, 50.06% of all 95,908 registered voters turned out. They also show 30,453 people voted early, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials report ‘no active threat’ at Spring Creek School

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information about questions surrounding a threat at Spring Creek School on Wednesday. According to the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, there is not an active threat or shooter and the state is “conducting (an) audit of the school defense properties against intrusion.” For more information, […]
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

What to do if you win the Powerball?

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One lucky person could be a billionaire tonight, as the Powerball amount is historic: $1.9 billion. Many were seen across the country buying their tickets in hopes to win and among buyers some decided to join a pool, to increase their odds of winning. One attorney...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Time a Warhead Nearly Exploded Near Amarillo at Pantex

Have you ever entertained the hypothetical question " What would happen if Pantex were to explode?" It's a scary thought, right. Giant balls of fire in the distance, mushroom clouds, radiation spread throughout miles. The effects would be devastating for the Texas Panhandle if this were to happen. Well, according to reports by The United States Department of Energy and The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) done in 2006, this could of happened.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Veteran’s Day Events and Freebies in Amarillo

Veteran's Day is a day set aside to celebrate all those men and women who have served our country and protected our freedoms. It's a day full of fun events and freebies for all of our Veterans. Veteran's Day Events. Veteran's Day Celebration - Friday, November 11th. Hamlet Elementary School.
AMARILLO, TX
