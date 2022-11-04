ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

MSNBC

'F—- Tha Police?' How artists led on police brutality in America

Comedian Neal Brennan discusses his new Netflix special, including punchlines about brazen ignorance regarding police brutality among some Americans, and his jokes about mounting political intolerance on the American left, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. The two also share a spontaneous moment of “dead air,” and discuss hip hop.Nov. 7, 2022.
MSNBC

Velshi: The Ex-President has gaslit Americans into doubting democratic systems

In the 1944 movie “Gaslight” a husband devises a plan to drive his wife insane with a campaign of false accusations and denials. His wife is convinced that their gas-powered lamps are getting dimmer but he tells her it’s all in her mind. In reality, he was manipulating the gaslights to make her question her own reality. That’s where the term “gaslight” comes from: the psychological manipulation of a person & their perceptions. Much of America has been gaslit but the former President. And it’s having serious consequences.Nov. 6, 2022.

