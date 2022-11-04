Read full article on original website
Comedian Neal Brennan discusses his new Netflix special, including punchlines about brazen ignorance regarding police brutality among some Americans, and his jokes about mounting political intolerance on the American left, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. The two also share a spontaneous moment of “dead air,” and discuss hip hop.Nov. 7, 2022.
In the 1944 movie “Gaslight” a husband devises a plan to drive his wife insane with a campaign of false accusations and denials. His wife is convinced that their gas-powered lamps are getting dimmer but he tells her it’s all in her mind. In reality, he was manipulating the gaslights to make her question her own reality. That’s where the term “gaslight” comes from: the psychological manipulation of a person & their perceptions. Much of America has been gaslit but the former President. And it’s having serious consequences.Nov. 6, 2022.
N. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has denied American claims that it’s shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying. The denial follows dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including short-range...
