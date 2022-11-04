Read full article on original website
Thousands attend ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event at Central Park
While the headcount was still being tallied, it was estimated that more than 3,000 people attended the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s inaugural “Touch-A-Truck” event in Central Park on Saturday. The event has been held before, but this was the first time it was done as a...
Finish the Ride, Finish the Run raises money for bike safety
In April 2014, Damian Kevitt finished a bike ride through Griffith Park that just a year earlier had nearly killed him. The finishing of the ride would launch a statewide organization dedicated to improving the safety of cyclists so that what happened to him could never happen again. “In February...
California campaigns make final election push
That’s the sound of California candidates and campaigns pulling out all the stops ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for voters to cast ballots in the highly consequential general election. Gov. Gavin Newsom was set Monday to campaign for Democrats running in Orange County, including Dr. Asif Mahmood, who’s seeking...
Election guide: Candidates for California state office
This year’s general election is once again being met with a slate of candidates, each one coming with different ideas, political and professional backgrounds — but all vying to be your representative in Sacramento. This year’s election will not only involve the governor’s race, with incumbent Gavin Newsom...
