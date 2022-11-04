ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Homicide reported in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Officers a man in his early 30s was shot and killed around 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home off Drury Drive, close to Derita Park, after getting into an altercation with another person.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 2 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Possible heavy rains, streets...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Busy south Charlotte road back open following deadly crash

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 2 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD, SWAT team respond to barricaded subject in west Charlotte

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. The driver was identified as 78-year-old Ernest Walter and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Unusually high number of flue cases in York County

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. The driver was identified as 78-year-old Ernest Walter and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord Police charge man with robbing three local businesses

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a person responsible for three recent armed robberies of local businesses. According to police, Bradley Austin Barbee, 33, of Concord, has been charged with three counts of robbery w/ a dangerous weapon. Police say that on Sunday November 6, 2022,...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Denver Monday morning. Deputies were called around 11:10 a.m. to the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 Highway after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company. Two men...
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for man wanted in convenience store robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are hoping a picture taken by a surveillance camera will help track down the man who robbed a convenience store on Saturday. According to the report, a masked man walked into the BP gas station and store in the 1500 block of E. Innes Street on Saturday afternoon at 2:55 p.m. The man handed the clerk a note and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

WBTV announces new cookbook: ‘WBTV Family Recipes’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. The “WBTV Family Recipes” celebrity cookbook is here – and it has been a true labor of love to bring it to you.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road. The area is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Deputy K-9 helps find missing elderly person in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A K-9 with the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) helped find a missing elderly person in Indian Trail late last month, officials said in a social media post. According to the sheriff’s office, the person, who also deals with a cognitive impairment, had left...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff pitch in on Habitat House build

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, several members of the City of Kannapolis Stormwater staff volunteered to help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Kannapolis. They spent the morning adding siding to the house. Volunteering were Jason Kincaid, George Nunez, Terry Campbell, Brandon Hawkins, Josh Creswell, Nakia Walker and Josh...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Troopers: One dead, another injured in Newton crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Newton. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at N.C. 16 and Mount Olive Church Road. They say a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was heading north on...
NEWTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy