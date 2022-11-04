Anti-Defamation League Connecticut reports alarming jump in antisemitic incidents as NJ FBI issues warning to local synagogues

Read full article on original website
FBI: Individual who threatened synagogues identified
The man who made threats against synagogues and put all Jewish houses of worship on high security on Thursday has been identified.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
Police: Man stabbed on subway in the Bronx; suspect identified
Police say another attack on the subway sent a man to the hospital on Sunday night in the Bronx.
Biden headlines campaign event in Yonkers as race for governor tightens
The president attended a rally for Gov. Kathy Hochul Sunday as the country is now just one day from election day.
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
Investigation underway into vandalism at Belmar Republican HQ, construction site before midterms
Pictures of the Belmar Republican candidates were spray painted sometime this past Saturday or Sunday.
Police: Suspects rob off-duty correction officer in Brooklyn
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Sunday, police say.
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
A 15-year-old girl from Lodi who has been missing since last week has been found, police say. Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2. Rivera told her family that she was going out for a walk, but never returned. She was spotted twice while she was missing – once...
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
‘Troubling video’ between students under investigation in Newburgh
District officials say the video involves two South Middle School students in an incident that occurred off-grounds last week.
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
FBI raids multiple New Jersey areas in nationwide catalytic converter theft bust
FBI agents raided several New Jersey locations during a crackdown on a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring. At least three locations were raided. FBI agents moved pallets and boxes from a Wrightstown scrapyard into a truck, while agents in Holmdel raided a home. According to the DOJ, that Homdel home...
Authorities: Fugitive identity thief from Brooklyn caught at Disney World
A fugitive wanted for identity theft was caught at Disney World. Quashon Burton, 31, of Brooklyn, was visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom when an inspector from the United States Postal Inspection Service spotted him. Authorities say Burton is responsible for stealing the identities of at least four people in order...
Vote 2022: President Biden visits Yonkers to boost Gov. Hochul as Election Day nears
Gov. Kathy Hochul appeared at a big rally with President Joe Biden in Yonkers Sunday night with the hopes of getting a boost ahead of Election Day this Tuesday. Biden's visit at Sarah Lawrence College happened a day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail with Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties in Mahopac on Saturday.
Why are catalytic converters a target for thieves? News 12 finds out
Federal authorities have busted a multistate catalytic converter theft ring that has ties to New Jersey.
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
Zeldin, Hudson Valley Republicans hold ‘Get out the Vote’ rally in Mahopac
He was joined by Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties to encourage their supporters to participate in the last days of early voting this weekend.
Republican-led caravan in Marine Park pushes for votes in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Zeldin
The Republican voter-led caravan that started at Floyd Bennet Field aimed to get those last-minute votes before the election this Tuesday.
