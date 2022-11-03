Read full article on original website
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
Chocolate Muffins
Bake for 5 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F (do not remove muffins from oven). Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center of the muffins comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes. Let the muffins cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Turn out onto a wire rack and cool for about 15 more minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Chocolate Espresso Pecan Pie
This chocolate espresso pecan pie is so elegant and tasty. It is one of the most delicious desserts that I usually prepare in autumn. It needs a little more time to make it compared to my other recipes that are generally simple and quick – because as a nature lover – I really don’t want to spend my whole day in the kitchen. However, this dessert is so beautiful and delicious – you just got to try it! The best part is that the preparation process is so easy! Here is the recipe:
Gooey Triple-Chocolate Cookies
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Cookie meets brownie in these decadently chocolaty treats. If you’ve ever been torn between baking cookies or brownies, Gaby Dalkin...
Aldi's 27p chocolate dessert 'with barely any calories' that 'tastes like Dairy Milk'
A new Aldi 27p dessert is drawing rave reviews from shoppers who say it is a dieter's delight. The Brooklea Milk chocolate Light Choc Pots cost £1.09 for a pack of four. But despite the price tag they are said to taste every bit as good as other brands, according to a TikTok video. And the original poster even said they taste "just like Dairy Milk", according to MyLondon.
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November
November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.
McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week
This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.
Country-style chocolate chip cookies
My country-style chocolate chip cookie recipe does not require brown sugar, but the cookie dough does require being chilled for at least one hour and if you can wait, the cookies turn out even better if you chill the dough overnight. Once baked, the end results are a heavenly, soft-batch of gooey chocolate chip cookies with a mouthwatering buttery texture.
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
Mexican Ice Cream
This homemade Mexican Ice Cream recipe is made without frying and is so fast and easy to prepare with vanilla ice cream, crushed Frosted Flakes cereal, and cinnamon plus your preferred garnish. This creamy, crunchy treat is a twist on the traditional deep-fried dessert, served ice cream sundae-style with honey,...
18 Creamy Hot Chocolate Recipes to Warm You Up This Fall
Living in a Southern state, we don't have much of a cold weather season around here. Although, as soon as the holiday times roll around, I don't care if it's 80 degrees outside, I just crank up the AC and make a big batch of hot chocolate. Hot chocolate is not just warm and comforting for your body, it's soul-warming too, especially around the holidays—and fall and winter in general.
Cherry Pie Bites
2 cups fresh or frozen tart red cherries (thawed if frozen) Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium mixing bowl beat the ½ cup butter and the cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Stir in the 1 cup flour. Shape dough into 24 balls. Press the balls evenly into the bottoms and up the sides of 24 ungreased 1¾-inch muffin cups.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
If you're all about the famous frozen hot chocolate but don't feel like making the trip all the way to New York City, we have the best solution right here. This frozen hot chocolate recipe is the easiest chocolatey dessert when you want something simple, fast and still impressive. Festive enough to be a winter dessert but refreshing enough to sip on during hot summer days, this is a year-round favorite.
Nigel Slater’s recipe for chocolate and salted peanut biscuits
Weigh 120g of plain flour, 30g of cocoa powder and 1½ tsp of baking powder and set aside. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Chop 100g of dark chocolate into small pieces, setting 35g of it aside. Melt the larger quantity of chocolate in a bowl resting over a pan of simmering water. Avoid the temptation to stir. As soon as the chocolate is melted, remove from the heat.
Starbucks' New Holiday Menu Includes a Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks‘ highly-anticipated holiday menu has finally arrived, and there’s a whole host of exciting new additions to begin this season’s festivities. First up is the all-new Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew, infused with vanilla syrup and topped with a toffee nut cream foam and a dash of toffee nut sprinkles. Next we have the Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate, made up of mocha sauce poured through steamed milk and combined with buttery, baked cookie flavors and complete with caramelized almond, hazelnut and walnut.
Loretta Lynn’s Famous Chicken And Dumplings Recipe Is Pure Comfort Food
Country music icon Loretta Lynn was a wonderful cook when she spent time at home. Perhaps it was her southern roots that gave her some incredible recipes and she was sweet enough to share some of her recipes with fans. One of her most famous meals was a southern-style chicken and dumplings.
Wendy’s Switches Strawberry Frosty With New Limited-Time Holiday Flavor
The Wendy’s Frosty is stuff of legend, so it’s only right they decided to add a holiday twist to the chilly treat for this year’s upcoming festive season. Launching this November, along with four new menu items, is a peppermint-flavored Frosty. Although it hasn’t been officially announced,...
Meet the Bakeware Set for All Your Holiday Dinners — Plus It’s on Sale!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. My home has become the hub for holiday entertaining, thanks to the still-bright sparkle of last year’s major kitchen renovation. But when I looked through my cabinets recently, I found chipped pie plates and stained casserole dishes that dulled the sparkle quite a bit. It was frightfully clear that I was in need of a major upgrade from the basic baking dishes I’d been relying on since college for this year’s holiday dinner.
