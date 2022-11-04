ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randle, WA

A Hiker and His Puppy Were Shot Dead on a Remote Washington Trail; Investigation Has Been as Strange as the Killings

By Savannah Eadens / oregonlive.com (TNS)
 4 days ago
L.A. NICHOLS
2d ago

really??? who goes up in dark woods without a flashlight .... im guessing the sheriff personally knows the shooter .... and is emotionally connected to the family of the 20yr old . You cant give bias as your in charge of the investigation .

Janey Siegrist
2d ago

Justice for this man. My heart breaks for his people. It's time to stop covering for the suspect and start doing what is moral and ethical.

Guest
1d ago

Why is the family not getting any answers from the detectives ? Why are the police not doing their jobs ? Why is the shooter walking free ? Because his dad has big connections that’s why ! It’s completely wrong! The kid admitted to shooting him but because his dads in bed with the DA on this nothing is happening to this kid and an innocent hiker and his puppy are dead and a family isn’t even getting a proper investigation! They need to turn this over to a different agency because there is clearly a conflict of interest with daddy and the cops on this one !

