A Hiker and His Puppy Were Shot Dead on a Remote Washington Trail; Investigation Has Been as Strange as the Killings

In life, Aron Christensen was someone who brought people together, whether it was through his music or the simple act of frequently checking up on his friends. In death, the love Christensen’s friends and family have for him brought a group of 20 or so people from the Portland area to the rainy corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Saturday to seek justice for their friend and his dog.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO