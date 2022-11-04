ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Hogs dominate UAPB in season opener

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Arkansas women's basketball team started the season on Monday night with a dominant, 70-50 win over UAPB. It was the first time any Razorback team opened the season on the road at an HBCU. Erynn Barnum led the Hogs with 15 points and poured...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

4-star defensive end Kavion Henderson commits to Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks are on the board recruiting wise in the class of 2024. Kavion Henderson, a 4-star defensive end out of Leeds, Alabama, committed to Arkansas on Sunday. The junior becomes the Hogs' first commit in the 2024 cycle. Henderson is listed at 6'3", 235 pounds,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas takes down North Dakota State on opening night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #10 Arkansas basketball season opened the 2022-2023 season in the win column. The Hogs took down North Dakota State, 76-58 behind 22 points from Ricky Council. Trevon Brazile provided 21 points and twelve rebounds in his Arkansas debut. It was his first career double-double. Returning...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas soccer earns eighth trip to NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas soccer team has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in program history. The Hogs were named a three seed where they will host Missouri State on Friday. On Tuesday, Arkansas was upset by Vanderbilt in the first round of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy