Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Two Charlotte Artists Unveil Murals Celebrating The Legacy Of The Queen City’s Historic West End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Historic West End is home to some of Charlotte’s oldest African American and racially integrated neighborhoods. Located on the edge of Uptown Charlotte, the Historic West End is home to some of the city’s longest standing black-owned businesses and communities, according to the Historic West End Partners’ website.
Matthews Town Council to consider 80-acre mixed-use development
MATTHEWS, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte has learned new details on the 80-acre mixed-use development possibly coming to Matthews. The developers behind Metropolitan and Birkdale Village are hoping to make their mark in Matthews. Pappas Properties is planning a $160 million project of residential, commercial and office space off Idlewild Road.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown
Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
A 2022 Guide to Holiday Events in Charlotte
NOV. 10-20 The festive showcase returns to Charlotte on Thursday, November 10, and will run through Sunday, November 20. More than 450 vendors will be there for you to browse and shop as you take in the seasonal sights all around you. $14-$24 (kids 6-12, $7). NOV. 23. The parade’s...
West Shore acquires three luxury apartment communities
BOSTON, Mass. – West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of Ardmore at Price and The Mill on Main in Waxhaw, which have been renamed and will now operate together as Waxhaw Mills Apartments. West Shore also purchased The Vive at Kellswater in Kannapolis. This...
Local restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas sparks voter referendum in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A restaurant’s quest to serve margaritas has sparked a voter referendum in Rowan County. The mayor of Rockwell told Channel 9 the owner of Los Jacubes Mexican Restaurant in Rockwell asked the board for a mixed drink referendum so her restaurant can serve margaritas.
Independence Blvd reopens after wreck near Exit 245 in east Charlotte: NCDOT
A crash Monday morning partially shut down Independence Blvd. [US-74] in east Charlotte, according to NCDOT.
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Food Drive, with face painting, balloon artists, free food, more….
Harris Teeter is working to raise food and funds for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. On Friday, November 11th, Saturday, November 12th, and Saturday, November 19th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., come by StoneCrest at Piper Glen, 7832 Rea Road, Charlotte, NC, for the Harvest Feast Food/Fund Drive.
Wanted: Men held Denver bank teller at gunpoint, told customers to lie on the floor
Two suspects who robbed a bank with customers inside and held a teller at gunpoint are being sought, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
Wendy’s Employee Wrongfully Fired Plans Retirement, Invites Public To Attend
SANLEY, N.C. — A Wendy’s employee with down syndrome, wrongly fired from his job, is preparing for his retirement party. Dennis Peek has been enjoying his time in front of the camera recently. While his sister Cona Turner probably prefers it was for different reasons, her heart remains full. She says love is coming from around the country.
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes
If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. Customers at the Sheetz in Troutman where a man won $1 million last week hope the luck hasn’t won out. Man shot and killed at east Charlotte gas station.
How Long Do Mums Live?
CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
Mecklenburg County to spend $3.6 million on land for new park
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved plans this week to spend $3.65 million on 35 acres for a new park along the Catawba River in Cornelius. The property is near Mountain Island Dam, near N.C. 27. The land will be host to walking trails, hiking trails, nature observation areas and wildlife preservation.
“Light the Knights” adding ice skating, tubing and more to Christmas festival
The Charlotte Knights already knew how to turn their Trust Field into a beautiful holiday winter land, which they have done the past two years. Now they are upping the level of fun! This year’s “Light the Knights” festival in the picturesque Uptown baseball stadium will feature a snow tubing slope in left field, and regulation sized ice rink on the field, where the will also now serve food and beverages.
Salvation Army's Red Kettle Bell an annual tradition
Salvation Army's Red Kettle bell ringers are a staple of the holidays, but the organization needs your help to keep this tradition going. Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Bell an annual tradition. Salvation Army's Red Kettle bell ringers are a staple of the holidays, but the organization needs your help...
Bonefish Grill offers Veteran’s Day gift
CHARLOTTE – In honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Bonefish Grill is offering a free order of the restaurant’s Bang Bang Shrimp with a soft beverage to service members, veterans and first responders with show of ID. Bang Bang Shrimp consists of crispy shrimp tossed in a...
Gaston County employees still waiting on all payroll issues to get fixed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Friday was payday for Gaston County Schools employees and again, some people found discrepancies in their checks. WCNC Charlotte has reported for months now about some employees missing some or all of their paychecks. Gaston County Schools is piloting a new payroll system, due to...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
