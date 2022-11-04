Confirmed today during the Warner Bros. Discovery investor call, WBD CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the combined HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service will no longer roll out in the summer of 2023 but even earlier, debuting in the spring of next year instead. It was previously announced that the two services would combine into one next summer with no specific reason given for the timeline moving up. The launch of the service, which doesn't yet have a name, will begin in the United States before rolling out to other regions in the following months in 2023 with Europe not getting the combined services until 2024.

4 DAYS AGO