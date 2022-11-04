Read full article on original website
The Final Seasons of Carnival Row & A Million Little Things Officially Have Premiere Dates
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. All good things must come to an end. Fans of Prime Video's Carnival Row and ABC's A Million Little Things know that to be true, as both dramas have announced that they will be wrapping up their respective runs in 2023. The A Million Little Things cast—including David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park and James Roday Rodriguez—shared their TV update in a video from set.
The Future of Ryan Murphy's DAHMER - Monster & The Watcher Revealed
Watch: How The Watcher Cast Was Instantly Hooked by True Story. Looks like Ryan Murphy is still on the case. Following the smash successes that were Murphy's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix has ordered more true crime content from the TV producer. While the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) broke streaming records for Netflix with 934 million hours viewed, Murphy's next two installments of Monster will move on from its season one subject, with the streamer noting they "will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."
ComicBook
Combined HBO Max and Discovery+ Streaming Service Arriving Sooner Than Expected
Confirmed today during the Warner Bros. Discovery investor call, WBD CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the combined HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service will no longer roll out in the summer of 2023 but even earlier, debuting in the spring of next year instead. It was previously announced that the two services would combine into one next summer with no specific reason given for the timeline moving up. The launch of the service, which doesn't yet have a name, will begin in the United States before rolling out to other regions in the following months in 2023 with Europe not getting the combined services until 2024.
Johnny Depp and His Former U.K. Lawyer Joelle Rich Break Up After Brief Romance
Watch: Johnny Depp DATING His Former Lawyer Joelle Rich. Johnny Depp has abandoned ship on his latest relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and his former London-based lawyer Joelle Rich are no longer dating, according to People. Their split comes just nearly two months after a source confirmed to...
Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage at London Concert
Watch: Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death. Nick Carter is still reeling from the death of his brother Aaron Carter. During the Backstreet Boys' Nov. 6 concert at the O2 Arena in London, the singer was visually emotional as he and his bandmates paid tribute to the late musician onstage.
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block and Others Pay Tribute to Singer
Hollywood is mourning the loss of Aaron Carter. The "I Want Candy" singer and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter was found unresponsive at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Nov. 5, his rep confirmed to E! News. He was 34. In a press release to E! News,...
Rihanna Shares Her New and "Weird" Habit Since Welcoming Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky
Watch: Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans. Rihanna admittedly needs more than fourfiveseconds to get back into the swing of things after welcoming her baby boy with A$AP Rocky. The singer, who gave birth to her first child in May, exclusively spoke with E!...
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors
Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. After sparking romance rumors with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Cher seemingly addressed the unexpected relationship on social media. Late on Nov. 5, she posted a photo of the music producer, captioning it, "Alexander" and including a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner...
The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Says New Album Is "Almost Finished" Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of The Voice, but her daytime series The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Prove They Belong Together in This New York Outing
Watch: Bryan Tanaka Wants Mariah Carey to "Be Happy" Mariah Carey had one sweet day with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The couple were photographed taking a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4, where she looked stylish as ever. For the outing, Mariah wore a dark glossy coat...
Pink Shares How Her "Messy Life" Inspires Her Relatable Music
Watch: Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Pink shared what makes her music so full of raw emotion, explaining that she doesn't have to look far outside her day to day life to get inspired. "I'm messy and I live a messy life,"...
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Bundle Up in Gucci While Making Red Carpet Debut as a Couple
Watch: Billie Eilish Goes Instagram Official With BF Jesse Rutherford. Rise and shine....and walk the red carpet. Just weeks after going public with their romance, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford stepped out in matching designer pajamas at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 5.
Why Ryan Murphy Wishes Glee Had Ended After Cory Monteith's Death
Ryan Murphy wishes he had handled Cory Monteith's death differently on Glee. The show's creator opened up about the series' emotional tribute episode to Monteith, titled "The Quarterback," on the Nov. 7 episode of And That's What You REALLY Missed, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's Glee podcast. During the episode, Murphy revealed that he wishes they'd taken more time in between Monteith's death and filming the series' fifth season, adding that the episode was "way too raw and way too soon."
Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo Seemingly Confirm Relationship Rumors With a Kiss
Watch: Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities. Does this count as a Bachelor in Paradise spoiler?. Victoria Fuller seems to have found herself a match in fellow Bachelor Nation star Greg Grippo, as the two were most recently spotted getting cozy in a TikTok video. Shared by Nick Viall on...
Inside Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson's Sporty Date Night
Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. What happens at BravoCon doesn't stay at BravoCon. After Winter House's Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby hit it off at the fan convention last month, the duo took their budding romance out on the town for a sports-filled weekend in Washington D.C.
The Glass Onion Trailer Invites You to a Murder Mystery Party—With a Real Murder
Watch: Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Who's the Best Detective in "Knives Out 2" This murder mystery might not have a happy ending. Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, takes Knives Out fans on another mystery in the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which Netflix released Oct. 7. The teaser follows Edward Norton's billionaire character as he invites an all-star cast—including Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe and Dave Bautista—to a murder mystery party with a twist.
Lindsay Lohan Reflects on "Many" Memories With Ex Aaron Carter After His Death
Watch: Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Memories with Ex Aaron Carter. Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. Two days after the "I Want Candy" singer died Nov. 5 at age 34, the Mean Girls actress broke her silence surrounding his untimely death, reflecting on the memories they shared when they dated in the early 2000s.
Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover
Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Gigi Hadid is taking flight away from Twitter. The supermodel shared on her Instagram Stories that she has left the social media platform, citing safety concerns for those on the platform following Elon Musk's Oct. 27 acquisition of the social network.
Ariana Grande Breaks Free in New Photos Rocking Blonde Hair on Wicked Set
Watch: You've Got to See Ariana Grande's "Wicked" Hair Transformation. Dear Glinda the Good Witch, we're so into you. Ariana Grande gave a peek behind-the-scenes of production for the musical Wicked's film adaptation—where the 29-year-old is set to star as Glinda. In photos shared to her Instagram Nov. 7,...
Will Rihanna Share the Super Bowl Stage? She Says…
Watch: Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans. Is Rihanna going to be the only girl dancing in the dark next February?. Rihanna is headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and fans want to know if RiRi will share the Super Bowl stage or put on an epic solo show.
