The Final Seasons of Carnival Row & A Million Little Things Officially Have Premiere Dates

Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. All good things must come to an end. Fans of Prime Video's Carnival Row and ABC's A Million Little Things know that to be true, as both dramas have announced that they will be wrapping up their respective runs in 2023. The A Million Little Things cast—including David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park and James Roday Rodriguez—shared their TV update in a video from set.
The Future of Ryan Murphy's DAHMER - Monster & The Watcher Revealed

Watch: How The Watcher Cast Was Instantly Hooked by True Story. Looks like Ryan Murphy is still on the case. Following the smash successes that were Murphy's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher, Netflix has ordered more true crime content from the TV producer. While the story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) broke streaming records for Netflix with 934 million hours viewed, Murphy's next two installments of Monster will move on from its season one subject, with the streamer noting they "will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."
Combined HBO Max and Discovery+ Streaming Service Arriving Sooner Than Expected

Confirmed today during the Warner Bros. Discovery investor call, WBD CEO David Zaslav confirmed that the combined HBO Max/Discovery+ streaming service will no longer roll out in the summer of 2023 but even earlier, debuting in the spring of next year instead. It was previously announced that the two services would combine into one next summer with no specific reason given for the timeline moving up. The launch of the service, which doesn't yet have a name, will begin in the United States before rolling out to other regions in the following months in 2023 with Europe not getting the combined services until 2024.
Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors

Watch: Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex. After sparking romance rumors with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Cher seemingly addressed the unexpected relationship on social media. Late on Nov. 5, she posted a photo of the music producer, captioning it, "Alexander" and including a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner...
The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed

Watch: Kelly Clarkson Says New Album Is "Almost Finished" Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of The Voice, but her daytime series The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Pink Shares How Her "Messy Life" Inspires Her Relatable Music

Watch: Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Pink shared what makes her music so full of raw emotion, explaining that she doesn't have to look far outside her day to day life to get inspired. "I'm messy and I live a messy life,"...
Why Ryan Murphy Wishes Glee Had Ended After Cory Monteith's Death

Ryan Murphy wishes he had handled Cory Monteith's death differently on Glee. The show's creator opened up about the series' emotional tribute episode to Monteith, titled "The Quarterback," on the Nov. 7 episode of And That's What You REALLY Missed, Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale's Glee podcast. During the episode, Murphy revealed that he wishes they'd taken more time in between Monteith's death and filming the series' fifth season, adding that the episode was "way too raw and way too soon."
Inside Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson's Sporty Date Night

Watch: Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby. What happens at BravoCon doesn't stay at BravoCon. After Winter House's Luke Gulbranson and The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby hit it off at the fan convention last month, the duo took their budding romance out on the town for a sports-filled weekend in Washington D.C.
The Glass Onion Trailer Invites You to a Murder Mystery Party—With a Real Murder

Watch: Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Who's the Best Detective in "Knives Out 2" This murder mystery might not have a happy ending. Detective Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, takes Knives Out fans on another mystery in the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which Netflix released Oct. 7. The teaser follows Edward Norton's billionaire character as he invites an all-star cast—including Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Janelle Monáe and Dave Bautista—to a murder mystery party with a twist.
Lindsay Lohan Reflects on "Many" Memories With Ex Aaron Carter After His Death

Watch: Lindsay Lohan Reflects on Memories with Ex Aaron Carter. Lindsay Lohan is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter. Two days after the "I Want Candy" singer died Nov. 5 at age 34, the Mean Girls actress broke her silence surrounding his untimely death, reflecting on the memories they shared when they dated in the early 2000s.
Gigi Hadid Quits Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover

Watch: Elon Musk Going Through With $44 Billion Twitter Deal. Gigi Hadid is taking flight away from Twitter. The supermodel shared on her Instagram Stories that she has left the social media platform, citing safety concerns for those on the platform following Elon Musk's Oct. 27 acquisition of the social network.
Ariana Grande Breaks Free in New Photos Rocking Blonde Hair on Wicked Set

Watch: You've Got to See Ariana Grande's "Wicked" Hair Transformation. Dear Glinda the Good Witch, we're so into you. Ariana Grande gave a peek behind-the-scenes of production for the musical Wicked's film adaptation—where the 29-year-old is set to star as Glinda. In photos shared to her Instagram Nov. 7,...
Will Rihanna Share the Super Bowl Stage? She Says…

Watch: Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans. Is Rihanna going to be the only girl dancing in the dark next February?. Rihanna is headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and fans want to know if RiRi will share the Super Bowl stage or put on an epic solo show.
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

