WMBB

Okaloosa Co. woman charged with felony murder in shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home Saturday evening. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Susan Cole called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that she had shot someone during a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
waltonso.org

ON DUTY WALTON COUNTY CODE COMPLIANCE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING INJUNCTION

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer is arrested for violating an injunction for protection against stalking. On Saturday, November 5th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Code Compliance Officer Thomas Brennan after he was found to be actively violating an injunction in place since March of this year.
WJHG-TV

Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Woman found dead floating in Gulf of Mexico

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was found dead floating in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old female tourist was discovered floating in the Gulf near the Shirah beach access in Destin. She had reportedly last been seen entering the water to […]
DESTIN, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident Sunday night

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a 65-year-old Vernon man dead late Sunday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the victim was walking in an easterly direction in an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road in what appeared to be in the middle of the roadway while wearing dark clothing shortly before 10 p.m.
VERNON, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Suspect identified in deadly Pensacola shooting

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police have identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting as 38-year-old Leonte Demetrius Wright. Wright is facing seven charges including attempted Homicide, possessing a firearm by a felon, and carrying concealed firearm. Wright is being held on a $119,500 dollar bond. ORIGINAL: Officers...
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL

