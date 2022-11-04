Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged in Escambia County murder found with wig and makeup, ECSO says
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 29-year-old man was arrested in Florida’s Lake County and charged in connection to a murder that occurred at an Escambia County Home. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida reports the arrest was made during a traffic stop by the Eustis Police Department.
Okaloosa Co. woman charged with felony murder in shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home Saturday evening. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Susan Cole called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that she had shot someone during a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office […]
waltonso.org
ON DUTY WALTON COUNTY CODE COMPLIANCE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING INJUNCTION
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An on-duty Walton County Code Compliance Officer is arrested for violating an injunction for protection against stalking. On Saturday, November 5th, Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Code Compliance Officer Thomas Brennan after he was found to be actively violating an injunction in place since March of this year.
WJHG-TV
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
Woman found dead floating in Gulf of Mexico
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was found dead floating in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old female tourist was discovered floating in the Gulf near the Shirah beach access in Destin. She had reportedly last been seen entering the water to […]
washingtoncounty.news
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident Sunday night
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a 65-year-old Vernon man dead late Sunday night. Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the victim was walking in an easterly direction in an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road in what appeared to be in the middle of the roadway while wearing dark clothing shortly before 10 p.m.
Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
3rd, final suspect arrested in deadly Pensacola shooting: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the third and final suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Pensacola off Medford Avenue on Oct. 29. Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5 according to an update from a previous ECSO Facebook post. Colville was […]
utv44.com
Suspect identified in deadly Pensacola shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police have identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting as 38-year-old Leonte Demetrius Wright. Wright is facing seven charges including attempted Homicide, possessing a firearm by a felon, and carrying concealed firearm. Wright is being held on a $119,500 dollar bond. ORIGINAL: Officers...
WEAR
3 dead after head-on collision on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- Three people are dead following a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 31 in Escambia County, Alabama Sunday afternoon, according to Flomaton Fire. According to ALEA, the crash happened on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 at around 3:37 p.m. All northbound lanes on Highway...
Alabama man killed in crash as he fled state troopers
An Alabama was killed as he fled from police when his truck left he road and overturned, state troopers said Sunday. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday. Chad A. Moseley, 50, of Dozier, was fatally injured when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
Florida man wins $1 million from gas station lottery ticket
A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he 'struck gold' playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
WEAR
Victim in weekend Escambia County murder identified as 26-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The victim in Saturday's homicide in Escambia County has been identified by family as a 26-year-old man. Family told WEAR News on Monday the victim is 26-year-old Jesse Geoghagan. The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 1100-block of Medford Ave. in the Montclair community. The Escambia...
Sneads rolls on the road at Freeport to stay perfect
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads Football team rolled past Freeport 72-42 on the road Friday night to end the regular season undefeated. The Pirates improved to 10-0 and the Bulldogs fell to 5-5 and will await their playoff opponents.
