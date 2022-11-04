Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The threat for additional snowfall has mostly ended. However, decreasing gusty northerly winds may still cause areas of blowing snow through around 8 pm or so.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
