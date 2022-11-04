Effective: 2022-11-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO