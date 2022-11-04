ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverhead County, MT

Winter Storm Watch issued for Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-08 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains and Ruby Mountains and Southern Beaverhead Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-07 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The threat for additional snowfall has mostly ended. However, decreasing gusty northerly winds may still cause areas of blowing snow through around 8 pm or so.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-11-07 17:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT

