Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The threat for additional snowfall has mostly ended. However, decreasing gusty northerly winds may still cause areas of blowing snow through around 8 pm or so.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gallatin Valley; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northwest Beaverhead County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations around 1 inch tonight. Then additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday and another 1 to 3 inches on Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory: Wind chills -20 to -25 F. For the expiring Winter Weather Advisory: Snowfall has mostly ended across the area, but decreasing gusty northerly winds may still cause areas of blowing snow through around 8 pm or so. * WHERE...The Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Toole and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
