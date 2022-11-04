Effective: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory: Wind chills -20 to -25 F. For the expiring Winter Weather Advisory: Snowfall has mostly ended across the area, but decreasing gusty northerly winds may still cause areas of blowing snow through around 8 pm or so. * WHERE...The Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Toole and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

GLACIER COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO