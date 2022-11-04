Read full article on original website
Bruins’ signing of racist bully Mitchell Miller highlights an ongoing issue for the NHL
The NHL has a massive problem. It had this problem well before Friday, when the Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to a three-year entry-level contract. Friday’s signing only shows the issue is not going away any time soon. I feel the need to provide a content warning before I continue. This piece will deal […] The post Bruins’ signing of racist bully Mitchell Miller highlights an ongoing issue for the NHL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrice Bergeron, Bruins locker room reacts after Mitchell Miller signing goes south
The Boston Bruins short-lived fiasco with Mitchell Miller has come to an abrupt end, as the Bruins finally decided to part ways with their controversial signing on Sunday night. From the sounds of it, Patrice Bergeron and the rest of the B’s are happy with the front office’s decision to correct their mistake and cut […] The post Patrice Bergeron, Bruins locker room reacts after Mitchell Miller signing goes south appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruins push eject button on Mitchell Miller 2 days after signing
The Boston Bruins made one of the most controversial moves in recent NHL history on Friday. The team signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who spent years racially and physically abusing a black disabled classmate while in school. On Sunday, the Bruins aborted the plan. The Bruins announced Miller was no longer part of the organization, effective […] The post Bruins push eject button on Mitchell Miller 2 days after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
