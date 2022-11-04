Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory: Wind chills -20 to -25 F. For the expiring Winter Weather Advisory: Snowfall has mostly ended across the area, but decreasing gusty northerly winds may still cause areas of blowing snow through around 8 pm or so. * WHERE...The Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Toole and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: West Glacier Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gallatin Valley; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northwest Beaverhead County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations around 1 inch tonight. Then additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday and another 1 to 3 inches on Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
