Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Hill County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Hill County; Northern Blaine County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine, Hill County and Northern Blaine County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Northern High Plains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory: Wind chills -20 to -25 F. For the expiring Winter Weather Advisory: Snowfall has mostly ended across the area, but decreasing gusty northerly winds may still cause areas of blowing snow through around 8 pm or so. * WHERE...The Montana Hi-Line adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Toole and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, Southern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The threat for additional snowfall has mostly ended. However, decreasing gusty northerly winds may still cause areas of blowing snow through around 8 pm or so.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-07 16:55:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gallatin Valley; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Madison River Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northwest Beaverhead County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Snow accumulations around 1 inch tonight. Then additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday and another 1 to 3 inches on Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0