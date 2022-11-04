ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Authorities: Silver Alert issued for missing Rand, West Virginia man

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfYUq_0iy6JQt100

UPDATE: (6 P.M. Nov. 4, 2022) – Authorities have now issued a Silver Alert on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 for Mark Coles, who was reported missing from Rand, West Virginia.

Coles was reported missing Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen Oct. 28, and does have health issues that require medication.

RAND, WV (WOWK) — A man from Rand, West Virginia has been reported missing, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Mark Coles, 68 of Rand, has not been seen since Oct. 28.

They say Coles has health issues and needs medication.

Coles usually travels by foot or public transit, and usually has a backpack and a walking stick.

Coles is five-foot-seven, 165 pounds and is balding, deputies say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrZSD_0iy6JQt100
Mark Coles (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has any information on Coles’ whereabouts, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

