Authorities: Silver Alert issued for missing Rand, West Virginia man

UPDATE: (6 P.M. Nov. 4, 2022) – Authorities have now issued a Silver Alert on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 for Mark Coles, who was reported missing from Rand, West Virginia.

Coles was reported missing Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says he was last seen Oct. 28, and does have health issues that require medication.

RAND, WV (WOWK) — A man from Rand, West Virginia has been reported missing, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Mark Coles, 68 of Rand, has not been seen since Oct. 28.

They say Coles has health issues and needs medication.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Coles usually travels by foot or public transit, and usually has a backpack and a walking stick.

Coles is five-foot-seven, 165 pounds and is balding, deputies say.

Mark Coles (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has any information on Coles’ whereabouts, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.