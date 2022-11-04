Read full article on original website
Police: 71-year-old woman killed in New City crash
Clarkstown police say a 71-year-old woman died Sunday in a car crash. Police say it happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Congers Road near Conrad Lane. They say a Jeep Grand Cherokee hit a tree. Rosanne Firenze, of Congers, was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced dead at Montefiore Nyack...
Police: SUV overturns after crashing on Wantagh Avenue
Officers say it happened in the northbound lanes around 10:20 p.m.
Police: Man killed in Sunrise Highway crash in Massapequa Park; driver faces DUI
Police arrested a Freeport man for a fatal crash that caused the Sunrise Highway to shut down for several hours Sunday in Massapequa Park. Authorities say a 2003 Honda CR-V that was traveling westbound crossed over to the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a 2022 Honda Civic between Park Boulevard and Carol Drive.
Police release surveillance images of hit-and-run vehicle that killed 78-year-old Waterbury man
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday night.
Truck hauling gravel overturns in near Palisades Center in West Nyack
Clarkstown police say East Palisade Center Drive in West Nyack was closed for hours after a truck hauling gravel overturned this morning. Police say the driver was traveling south around 9 a.m. on Route 303 when he veered off and rolled over. The driver sustained injuries to his arm and...
Police: Man arrested for DWI following fatal Coram crash
According to police, Derrick Kindle was driving eastbound on Middle Country Road, east of Country Club Drive, when the vehicle struck a male pedestrian crossing.
Car accident shuts down Sunrise Highway in Massapequa Park
Police say the crash happened at 4:30 a.m. by the Massapequa Park LIRR Station.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
A small plane crashed Saturday afternoon at a cemetery in West Babylon. Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m. Two people on board, which included the pilot and a passenger, were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover from minor injuries.
Police: Driver charged with DUI after SUV overturns in Wantagh
Authorities say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wantagh Avenue.
Police: 2 men wanted in Ridge construction site break-in
Police say they stole items worth more than $25,000.
Police: Man stabbed on subway in the Bronx; suspect identified
Police say another attack on the subway sent a man to the hospital on Sunday night in the Bronx.
Police: 18-year-old man missing in Riverhead
Police in Riverhead are looking for a missing teen. According to police, Brandon Ruano, 18, was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. Ruano is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 11 inches, with black hair and brown eyes. Ruano was last seen wearing a blue Champion sweatshirt and...
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
‘Troubling video’ between students under investigation in Newburgh
District officials say the video involves two South Middle School students in an incident that occurred off-grounds last week.
Police: Mineola man arrested for forcibly touching 13-year-old girl
Authorities say 18-year-old Isaias Granados Bonilla was inappropriately grabbing and forcibly touching a 13-year-old girl.
Police: Man charged with murder in 2021 shooting of Bronx man
Police say 27-year-old Jaleel Shakoor was charged with murder for the shooting death of 26-year-old Gerry Massella.
Bridgeport police: Suspect wanted for stealing $10,000 in jewelry from store
Bridgeport police are asking for the public’s help identifying a local man who stole $10,000 worth of jewelry from a store.
West Hartford police: 'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in connection to Joseph's University shooting
West Hartford police are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man connected to a university shooting. Police believe Darnell Barnes is connected to a shooting at Joseph's University on Nov. 4. They say the firearm used in the incident has not been recovered. Anyone with information on the...
NYPD searches for teen Bronx girl missing since Thursday
Officers say 14-year-old Anjelysse Gonzalez was last seen leaving Lehman High School on Thursday around 11 a.m.
Funeral home under fire after Bronx family left in dark waiting for loved one’s ashes
R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home is back in the news after a Bronx family says they were left without communication while waiting for their loved one’s ashes.
