ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Two Jefferson County men and 14-year-old arrested in downtown Madras shooting

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OhcXt_0iy6ITQZ00

Parked car hit by bullets early Saturday, police say; 2 people in it unhurt; businesses' video key

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three Jefferson County residents, one a 14-year-old, have been arrested in a downtown Madras shooting early Saturday morning in which several shots were fired into a parked vehicle with two people inside who escaped injury, police said Thursday.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Madras Police officers and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Southeast “C” and Fifth Streets, Detective Sgt. Steve Webb said.

They arrived to find the parked vehicle struck by several bullets. Two people were in it, “but thankfully, no one was injured,” Webb said in a news release Thursday.

Officers recovered ammunition cases at the site and during the investigation obtained video evidence from several downtown businesses that helped them identify three suspects, the sergeant said.

Over the next several days, officers found, interviewed and arrested two adults and one juvenile, all male.

Ivan Felix, 30, of Madras and Heli Vivanco, 28, of Metolius, were booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, Webb said. A 14-year-old Metolius resident was lodged at the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center on attempted murder charges.

Webb told NewsChannel 21, "As far as we can tell at this point," Saturday's shooting doesn't appear to be connected to Monday night's fatal shooting in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras.

“These arrests were expedited in part due to the video footage we were able to obtain from downtown businesses," Webb said in the news release. "Surveillance cameras are a valuable asset for both businesses and public safety. We strongly encourage all businesses to have them installed.”

“Madras PD appreciates the assistance of our downtown businesses, along with the cooperation of our partnering agencies, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Community Corrections, and the Oregon State Police," the sergeant added. "This case is an excellent example of private and public safety collaboration that helps bring criminals to justice and make our communities safer.”

If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact Detective Sgt. Steve Webb at 541-475-2424 or at swebb@madraspd.us and refer to Case No. 221234.

The post Two Jefferson County men and 14-year-old arrested in downtown Madras shooting appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

Weekend shooting in downtown Madras; 3 arrested, including teen

Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested following an early morning shooting in downtown Madras last weekend, police say. Two adults face conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges and the teen is facing attempted murder charges. Madras Police say it happened Saturday at about 1:00 a.m. in the area...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
SALEM, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Man Arrested After Early Morning Pursuit

BEND, OR -- A 40-year-old Bend man was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say he led them on a pursuit near China Hat Road. Deschutes County Deputies first tried to pull over the 2004 Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation, just after 3 a.m. They say instead of stopping, it accelerated and led the deputy on a short pursuit before he lost sight of the vehicle.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Woman rescued in Madras after her SUV crashes through Willow Creek Bridge, lands upside-down below

The driver of an SUV that crashed through a bridge’s retaining barrier and landed upside-down in Willow Creek early Friday morning was rescued and taken to St. Charles Madras for evaluation, police said, adding that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The post Woman rescued in Madras after her SUV crashes through Willow Creek Bridge, lands upside-down below appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Ian Cranston murder trial begins: Prosecution, defense paint starkly different pictures of deadly shooting

Preceding opening statements Thursday morning for the Ian Cranston murder trial, prosecutors and defense attorneys made their arguments before Judge Beth Bagley on evidence they wanted included and excluded during the trial. The post Ian Cranston murder trial begins: Prosecution, defense paint starkly different pictures of deadly shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
The Madras Pioneer

Alcohol involved in early morning crash

Vehicle crashes through bridge barrier and flips over into Willow Creek Friday morning According to Madras Police Department, at approximately 4:26 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, an SUV crashed through the bridge barriers of the Willow Creek bridge before crashing into the opposite side and landing upside down in the creek bed. One adult female was rescued from the vehicle and taken to St. Charles Madras for treatment. Jefferson County Fire & EMS was also dispatched to handle a brush fire caused by the crash. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was travelling southbound on Fourth Street and left the roadway, crashing through the retaining wall. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash, according to the Madras Police Department release on the incident, and investigation is ongoing. The stretch of road is also U.S. Highways 26 and 97 at the north end of Madras. The Oregon Department of Transportation is still evaluating the damage to the Willow Creek Bridge. As of Friday at 10 a.m., traffic was restricted to one lane in the area of the accident as crews were on scene. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
opb.org

Accused man’s fiancée testifies in Bend murder trial, as prosecutors hone in on perceived threat

Prosecutors called Ian Cranston’s fiancée to the stand Friday as a key witness to the 2021 shooting and killing of Barry Washington Jr. in Bend. The prosecution — using Allison Butler’s testimony and cellphone footage she took of the shooting — attempted to shape their argument that Cranston was not actively threatened when he fired the bullet outside a bar in downtown Bend that killed Washington.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Man shot and killed in Madras

Law enforcement asks for help from citizens for information about this crime The following is a release from the Jefferson County District Attorney. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. law enforcement received multiple reports of shots fired in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of Madras, Jefferson County, Oregon. A 24-year-old male was shot multiple times and later died after being life flighted to St. Charles Bend. The Tri-County Major Incident Team was activated, and an investigation has been initiated. Many people were on the streets at the time of the shooting. Law enforcement needs to locate and talk to these people. Anyone with any information concerning this incident should contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Dispatch at *677. The associated OSP case number is SP22-293699. The Pioneer will update this story as information becomes available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info

A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said early Tuesday morning. The post Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff and deputies to earn state awards

Oregon State Sheriff's Association to honor those involved in July shooting The Oregon State Sheriff's Association will award honors to Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock, Detectives Tyler Anderson and Josh Roth, and Deputies Jeremy Skeels and Stephen Witherow for their involvement in the July 22 shooting of Rafael Gomez. Gomez allegedly stole a semi-automatic rifle from an unlocked truck at the fairgrounds during the Jefferson County Fair. Witnesses say Gomez threatened several people with the gun as he ran from the fair and across Highway 97. The assailant's gun jammed. Law enforcement gunfire shot and injured Gomez before he harmed anyone. An unnamed civilian will also receive an award from the OSSA. The awards will be given at a ceremony Dec. 8. More details about the actions of the recipients will be released at that time. {loadposition sub-article-01}
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Lawyer objections disrupt Cranston murder trial; upset judge reprimands both sides

A prosecutor's line of questioning of Ian Cranston's fiancé about the night in September 2021 that Cranston fatally shot Barry Washington Jr. prompted numerous defense objections and a verbal skirmish between lawyers, prompting the judge to remove the jury and issue stern warnings to both about their behavior. The post Lawyer objections disrupt Cranston murder trial; upset judge reprimands both sides appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Jury finds former CET bus driver guilty on 2 of 3 charges in no-shoes altercation, chokehold on passenger

After a two-day trial and 3 ½ hours of deliberation, a Deschutes County jury found a former Cascades East Transit bus driver guilty Wednesday on two of three charges involving his use of a chokehold on a passenger who refused to get off his bus in August of 2020. The post Jury finds former CET bus driver guilty on 2 of 3 charges in no-shoes altercation, chokehold on passenger appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says

Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEAVERTON, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years

Hundreds of Central Oregon families woke up early Saturday morning to take part in the Lord's Acre Day at Powell Butte Christian Church. It's a tradition that's been going strong for 75 years, with activities that brings a smile to everyone's faces, despite the chilly, cloudy weather. The post Central Oregonians arise early for Lord’s Acre Day activities in Powell Butte, a tradition for 75 years appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy