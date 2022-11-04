ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews continued Monday to fight a brush fire of approximately 80 to 100 acres on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” remains closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash Sunday resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
k105.com

Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash

The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WBIR

Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Fire leaves woman homeless

An early morning house fire didn’t cause any injuries but left a North Knoxville woman homeless, authorities said Sunday. Crews from the Knoxville Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 1237 Vermont Avenue at 4:08 a.m. Sunday after the resident called E-911 to report that her house was burning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries hosting Winter Coat Day

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries is holding a coat drive for all Sevier County residents in need of some warmth this winter. On Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, residents can come and pick out a coat, free of charge, at the SMARM building at 229 Forks of the River Parkway in Sevierville.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rockwood Mountain fire 25% contained, I-40 lanes reopen

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday. A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on Rockwood Mountain was not contained but did not pose a threat to any structures. In addition, there were no evacuations in the area as of Wednesday.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

MPD: Chelsie Walker's remains found in remote Monroe County

MADISONVILLE, Tenn — On Nov. 6, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of Chelsie Walker, according to MPD. Two subjects are in custody at this time and charges are pending, MPD said. Walker was reported missing to the MPD...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: 17-year-old arrested for DUI; found with shotgun in pants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it has arrested a 17-year-old for a non-injury hit-and-run crash. Officers said around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, the juvenile crashed into an unoccupied car in downtown Knoxville and left the scene before officers arrived. KPD said officers found the teen shortly after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy