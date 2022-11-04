Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews continued Monday to fight a brush fire of approximately 80 to 100 acres on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” remains closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash Sunday resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at Papermill Drive on Wednesday night. The crash happened on Interstate 40 at around 7:06 p.m. The semi truck driver turned into the left lane and caused a car to collide into the inside barrier.
WBIR
Crews continue working on brush fire in Sevier Co.
In the last 12 hours, the fire has burned more than 170 acres between Sevier and Cocke County. Fire crews said it is now 75 percent contained.
cbs17
Young woman found dead after vanishing from Walmart in Tenn.; 2 in custody
MADISON, Tenn. (WNCN) — Two people have been arrested after a young woman vanished from a Tennessee Walmart and was later found dead, police said. Chelsie Autum Walker, 24, was last seen October 29 at the Walmart in Madisonville, according to Madisonville police. She was reported missing two days...
Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
k105.com
Doctor traveling to see patients lone victim of Harlan Co. plane crash
The man killed in a plane crash in Harlan County on Thursday was a doctor traveling to see patients. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, but who was originally from Middlesboro, was killed Thursday morning at approximately 10:00 when his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport, about three miles northwest of Harlan.
Water main break affecting estimated 500 customers in Alcoa
ALCOA, Tenn. — Around 6 p.m., a reported water main break near TVA Lab Road in Louisville has affected an estimated 500 customers, according to the city of Alcoa. After crews arrived on the scene, the break was found at 6:40 p.m. Alcoa's Water Department crews are waiting on companies to locate lines before working on the water main break, according to the city of Alcoa's Facebook post.
WATE
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Fire leaves woman homeless
An early morning house fire didn’t cause any injuries but left a North Knoxville woman homeless, authorities said Sunday. Crews from the Knoxville Fire Department were dispatched to the home at 1237 Vermont Avenue at 4:08 a.m. Sunday after the resident called E-911 to report that her house was burning.
Washington Pike hit and run leaves man injured
One man was left injured after a hit and run in Knoxville on Thursday night.
Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries hosting Winter Coat Day
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries is holding a coat drive for all Sevier County residents in need of some warmth this winter. On Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, residents can come and pick out a coat, free of charge, at the SMARM building at 229 Forks of the River Parkway in Sevierville.
TN Division of Forestry: Fire in Rocky Flats Road area of Sevier County 100% contained
As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, the Tennessee Division of Forestry said the fire in the Rocky Flats area was 100% contained. Sevier County EMA said multiple crews worked overnight to contain a fire near Cosby. The fire started in Sevier County Saturday morning, brushed the forest and...
wvlt.tv
Rockwood Mountain fire 25% contained, I-40 lanes reopen
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials confirmed crews had responded to a fire on Rockwood Mountain Wednesday. A spokesperson from the West Roane County Volunteer Fire Department said that the fire on Rockwood Mountain was not contained but did not pose a threat to any structures. In addition, there were no evacuations in the area as of Wednesday.
MPD: Chelsie Walker's remains found in remote Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn — On Nov. 6, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the remains of Chelsie Walker, according to MPD. Two subjects are in custody at this time and charges are pending, MPD said. Walker was reported missing to the MPD...
Teen accused of fleeing wreck found with loaded shotgun in pants, Knoxville Police say
Police said the 17-year-old is charged with DUI, unlawful weapon possession, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.
Knoxville Police officer’s domestic assault case bound over to grand jury
A Knoxville Police Department officer who was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault in August has his case sent to the grand jury, according to Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott.
KPD: 17-year-old arrested for DUI; found with shotgun in pants
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it has arrested a 17-year-old for a non-injury hit-and-run crash. Officers said around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, the juvenile crashed into an unoccupied car in downtown Knoxville and left the scene before officers arrived. KPD said officers found the teen shortly after...
WATE
Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November. The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews worked to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that burned around 170-plus acres over the weekend.
WBIR
