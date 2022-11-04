Read full article on original website
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Local non-profits hosts 'Sneaker Ball' in Sacramento to support young men of color
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A local non-profit is taking strides to help close the college achievement gap for young men of color. The organization, Improve Your Tomorrow, hosted a Sneaker Ball at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento this weekend. Organizers told ABC10 around 200 people attended the event and guests wore black tie outfits with a fresh pair of kicks.
(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.
More people will be eligible for health insurance through Covered California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Hundreds of thousands of Californians previously shut out of Covered California — the state program that offers discounted health insurance — soon can participate because the eligibility requirements are changing. Prior to the new rules, individuals who...
Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Sacramento nonprofit celebrates 10 years of inspiring young men of color
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Education and friendship take center stage this weekend in Sacramento. A local nonprofit, serving more than 4,000 young men and teens of color, is hosting one of its biggest events this year. Improve Your Tomorrow, an educational nonprofit in Sacramento, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary...
'It's just like family' | Woodland community renovates blind woman's home
WOODLAND, Calif. — A woman from Woodland just received a home renovation... and she didn't even have to hire contractors!. Faye Abbas' community near Beamer Park in Woodland came together and donated their time and support to fix her home. Abbas is blind and has taught singing and piano...
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Greater Sacramento Urban League
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-based Black empowerment organization announced Monday they received their largest one-time donation in 55 years — $2.4 million. The contribution was courtesy of philanthropist and author, MacKenzie Scott. “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and impact...
'This one is even better than last year': Old Sacramento's Christmas tree arrives
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's officially the start of the holiday season in Old Sacramento with the unveiling of the Christmas tree. It comes to the capital city from Shasta County and is the tallest ever for this area at 65-feet. This marks a 13-year tradition at the Old Sacramento...
Measure O divides Sacramento homeless advocates, political leaders and business community
SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento voters will sound off on Election Day on a business-backed ballot measure to address the city's growing homelessness crisis. Measure O is backed by the city's business community as a possible answer to some of the more than 10,000 people who live on the streets. Supporters of the ballot measure say it is a step toward action and what's gone on in the last eight years is a series of missteps that have not solved the problem. Critics of the measure say it's not a solution and does not offer real answers to affordable housing. The measure is contingent...
"We share and we educate": Resilient Stockton mother of 5 gives back to community through health bar
STOCKTON — A Stockton mother of five who has survived so much is feeding the mind, body and spirit of her community.Lakeisha Little-Shaw showed us what's on the menu at The SHAW Bar."What I've already put in it is coconut water, frozen pineapples. spinach, and what I'm getting ready to add now is our superfoods," she said of a smoothie she was making.SHAW stands for "sharing health and wellness.""Not too many people know how to be healthy, and so I wanted to be able to create a business to share that in the community," Little-Shaw said.Little-Shaw, who started the business...
Man accused of recording woman in bathroom stall at Sac State University Union, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State police need your help identifying a man accused of recording a woman inside a campus bathroom Monday morning. According to an email sent to students, police received the report around 9:30 a.m. The email says the victim was in a women’s stall in the...
Toys R Us among new eateries, shops coming to DOCO
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A candy store, a café, a boutique, a nostalgic toy store and more storefronts are coming to DOCO (Downtown Commons). A variety of new tenants signed agreements and expect to open early-to-mid 2023, according to an announcement by DOCO. “We are excited about the considerable...
Rocklin Measure F: Hotel & Lodging Tax FAQS
Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin has put together a FAQ page on this year’s Ballot Measure F. Unchanged in nearly 40 years, the small increase will help Rocklin more closely align Rocklin with many other California destinations. The November 8, 2022 General Election will have a measure on...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 5-6
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a film festival, sneaker gala or a local marketplace sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down, with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight...
‘It makes me feel like I actually voted’ | Despite mail-in option, many voters drop ballot at vote centers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After filling our her mailed ballot, Kathryn Guerriero, of Carmichael walked into a vote center located in the Citrus Heights Community Center to drop it off, Friday afternoon. “It makes me feel like I actually voted,” she said with a laugh. “I've been voting since I...
Arts, Computers and Boxing | New youth center opens in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Rancho Cordova unveiled a new youth center that will hold after-school and programs and mentorship opportunities for kids. Local leaders and families attended a ribbon cutting and grand opening event Thursday evening at the facility located at 10455 Investment Circle in Rancho Cordova. Families toured the state-of-the-art facility, which includes basketball courts, a computer lab and an arts center.
Sacramento (Christmas) Holiday in the Park (Arden Park)
Time: 6-8PM Location: Arden Park, 1000 La Sierra Drive Sacramento, CA 95864. Macaroni KID Sacramento strives to enrich the community and keep families active by providing a FREE Kid-friendly events calendar on our website. You can become an insider and receive our calendar along with craft ideas, recipes and enter giveaways by subscribing to our FREE weekly e-newsletter. Macaroni KID Sacramento is published by a local mom who lives, works and raises her children in the community. If you would like to join our network of family-friendly businesses and connect your brand with local parents in Sacramento area, please email the Publisher and learn how you can share your business/services with our readers. If you see something missing or would like to add something, please send us an email.
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the owners and employees of...
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month
In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
