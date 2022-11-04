ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Local non-profits hosts 'Sneaker Ball' in Sacramento to support young men of color

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A local non-profit is taking strides to help close the college achievement gap for young men of color. The organization, Improve Your Tomorrow, hosted a Sneaker Ball at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento this weekend. Organizers told ABC10 around 200 people attended the event and guests wore black tie outfits with a fresh pair of kicks.
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Measure O divides Sacramento homeless advocates, political leaders and business community

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento voters will sound off on Election Day on a business-backed ballot measure to address the city's growing homelessness crisis. Measure O is backed by the city's business community as a possible answer to some of the more than 10,000 people who live on the streets. Supporters of the ballot measure say it is a step toward action and what's gone on in the last eight years is a series of missteps that have not solved the problem. Critics of the measure say it's not a solution and does not offer real answers to affordable housing. The measure is contingent...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

"We share and we educate": Resilient Stockton mother of 5 gives back to community through health bar

STOCKTON — A Stockton mother of five who has survived so much is feeding the mind, body and spirit of her community.Lakeisha Little-Shaw showed us what's on the menu at The SHAW Bar."What I've already put in it is coconut water, frozen pineapples. spinach, and what I'm getting ready to add now is our superfoods," she said of a smoothie she was making.SHAW stands for "sharing health and wellness.""Not too many people know how to be healthy, and so I wanted to be able to create a business to share that in the community," Little-Shaw said.Little-Shaw, who started the business...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Toys R Us among new eateries, shops coming to DOCO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A candy store, a café, a boutique, a nostalgic toy store and more storefronts are coming to DOCO (Downtown Commons). A variety of new tenants signed agreements and expect to open early-to-mid 2023, according to an announcement by DOCO. “We are excited about the considerable...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin Measure F: Hotel & Lodging Tax FAQS

Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin has put together a FAQ page on this year’s Ballot Measure F. Unchanged in nearly 40 years, the small increase will help Rocklin more closely align Rocklin with many other California destinations. The November 8, 2022 General Election will have a measure on...
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 5-6

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Does a film festival, sneaker gala or a local marketplace sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather continues to cool down, with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Arts, Computers and Boxing | New youth center opens in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Rancho Cordova unveiled a new youth center that will hold after-school and programs and mentorship opportunities for kids. Local leaders and families attended a ribbon cutting and grand opening event Thursday evening at the facility located at 10455 Investment Circle in Rancho Cordova. Families toured the state-of-the-art facility, which includes basketball courts, a computer lab and an arts center.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
macaronikid.com

Sacramento (Christmas) Holiday in the Park (Arden Park)

Time: 6-8PM Location: Arden Park, 1000 La Sierra Drive Sacramento, CA 95864.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Beth Torres

Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month

In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

