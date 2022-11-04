Read full article on original website
Suns Don't Shine in Philadelphia During Loss to 76ers
The Phoenix Suns trailed by as much as 19 points in their loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Garcia, Cooper's strong debuts help Gophers hang on vs. Western Michigan
The two transfers fueled a 61-57 victory at The Barn.
Duke's Scheyer focuses on enjoying moment in coaching debut
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer didn’t want to make Duke’s season opener all about his first game as the successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. Instead, he wanted to make sure to enjoy a moment that has rarely come around in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The 35-year-old former Blue Devils player and coach has his first win, 71-44 over Jacksonville on Monday night. He looked calm and in control on the sideline, yet also took moments on the way to the court and then off it to appreciate the scene, too. Scheyer said he got several text messages from friends in the coaching ranks telling him to “try to enjoy it.” But he said he didn’t talk to his players about it being his first game.
Houston Chronicle
Self-inflicted wounds, offensive limitations stall Commanders' progress
John Ridgeway got away with it once, and the Minnesota Vikings took note. On their extra-point attempt midway through the fourth quarter, following Dalvin Cook's game-tying touchdown, Ridgeway, the Commanders' rookie defensive tackle, slid to the center of the line after the snap and all but ran through the Vikings' long-snapper before standing and raising his arms to try to block the kick.
