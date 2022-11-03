Fox Theater has been home to some of the best broadway plays and musicals in Atlanta and this holiday season is no different. For the first tame Atlanta will be premiering ANASTATIA. This classic tale of family, royalty, and love is one you don’t want to miss. Atlantans can enjoy this musical from December 6-11. The days and hours will be Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. Friday 8 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO