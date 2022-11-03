ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
secretatlanta.co

Fox Theater Premieres The Latest Play, Anastasia, This Holiday Season

Fox Theater has been home to some of the best broadway plays and musicals in Atlanta and this holiday season is no different. For the first tame Atlanta will be premiering ANASTATIA. This classic tale of family, royalty, and love is one you don’t want to miss. Atlantans can enjoy this musical from December 6-11. The days and hours will be Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. Friday 8 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb restaurant update: Cherokee Chophouse, Chopt openings

More than two years after the Cherokee Cattle Co. closed on Canton Road, its long-promised successor is set to open. Cherokee Chophouse will serve its first meals Wednesday for dinner, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sunday. Updates on that account have been picking up in recent weeks...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Mesmerizing Mirror Garden Will Soon Open At The High Museum Of Art

Get ready to take your selfie to the next level. As there’s a brand-new exhibition opening at the High Museum of Art devoted to Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian (1922–2019), a celebrated Iranian artist renowned for her impeccable mirror sculptures. The late visual artist is known internationally for her geometric...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more

The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
MARIETTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Fully loaded: 7 of the best places for nachos in Atlanta

All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Japanese restaurant celebrates 50 successful years in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Remember when we spent a morning at Nakato Japanese Restaurant back in 2017, celebrating the establishment’s 45th anniversary? We sure do! And now that owner Sachi Nakato Takahara and her team are celebrating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, we knew we needed to return to help them mark the delicious milestone.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations

Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
ATLANTA, GA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Travel Maven

This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
MARIETTA, GA

