Fox Theater Premieres The Latest Play, Anastasia, This Holiday Season
Fox Theater has been home to some of the best broadway plays and musicals in Atlanta and this holiday season is no different. For the first tame Atlanta will be premiering ANASTATIA. This classic tale of family, royalty, and love is one you don’t want to miss. Atlantans can enjoy this musical from December 6-11. The days and hours will be Tuesday – Thursday 7:30 p.m. Friday 8 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
More than two years after the Cherokee Cattle Co. closed on Canton Road, its long-promised successor is set to open. Cherokee Chophouse will serve its first meals Wednesday for dinner, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sunday. Updates on that account have been picking up in recent weeks...
If you didn’t take advantage of early voting, we sure hope you’ll get out and VOTE this Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. To help motivate everyone to leave the house and vote, Krispy Kreme is offering a FREE Original Glazed doughnut to everyone who comes into a store or goes thru the drive-thru.
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market, located on North Chase Street, announced on Instagram that it will close. The cafe will have its last day of service on Dec. 18. Agua Linda. This...
This Mesmerizing Mirror Garden Will Soon Open At The High Museum Of Art
Get ready to take your selfie to the next level. As there’s a brand-new exhibition opening at the High Museum of Art devoted to Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian (1922–2019), a celebrated Iranian artist renowned for her impeccable mirror sculptures. The late visual artist is known internationally for her geometric...
Enjoy Delicious Dishes And Even Better Drinks During This Pop-Up Fish Fry At Aria Atlanta
Aria Atlanta is just one of the top tier restaurants Atlanta has the pleasure of being able to visit. Typically a restaurant that’s visited for it’s ambiance and more decadent dishes, Aria is planning to lure patrons in this Thursday to enjoy a fish fry pop-up! Chef Klaskala...
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
All across Atlanta, you can get nachos piled high with crispy chips, smothered in queso and covered with a variety of tasty toppings. Don’t worry; it’s “nacho” problem to find the best spots in town that serve delectable, albeit slightly messy, nachos. To help you celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of seven must-try spots where you can indulge in some of the greatest nachos (and totchos) Atlanta has to offer.
I came home to my wife watching a Christmas Movie earlier this week. It was one of the Lifetime Channel holiday movies, A Taste of Christmas. The towns are always fully decorated, it almost always snows, and someone is usually going to fall in love. After realizing that I wasn’t...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular grocery and marketplace that has served metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community for decades has been sold. CBRE Atlanta confirmed that Asana Partners purchased Plaza Fiesta for an undisclosed price. Asana Partners also owns Krog Street Market, the Brickworks office complex and Plaza Theatre shopping plaza.
ATLANTA - Remember when we spent a morning at Nakato Japanese Restaurant back in 2017, celebrating the establishment’s 45th anniversary? We sure do! And now that owner Sachi Nakato Takahara and her team are celebrating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, we knew we needed to return to help them mark the delicious milestone.
COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s a frequent target for drivers –— and it has happened once again. Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Smyrna was temporarily closed on Halloween after a delivery van hit a protective beam, Cobb County officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
CANTON, Ga. — Parents say they found something besides candy in their children’s bags after going trick-or-treating on Halloween. Canton police say they received two reports of “candy tampering” where parents found sewing needles in the children’s candy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
ATLANTA — A crash involving a tractor trailer caused quite the spill closing down all westbound lanes of I-285 near the Ashford Dunwoody Road exit on Sunday night. Loaves of bread were scattered across the busy interstate after police said two commercial vehicles were involved in a wreck. Lanes...
After yet another incredible barbeque lunch at Big Shanty Smokehouse in Kennesaw, I was searching for unique ways to describe the succulent meats, satisfying sides and delicious desserts. But this time, I'm just out of new words and ways to relate how much I enjoyed this most recent visit, and, in fact, every visit I've had to this local eatery.
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
