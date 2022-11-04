Read full article on original website
Warm temperatures and clear skies across Southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Most of Southern Arizona is experiencing above average temperatures this Sunday. Highs are in the 80s and lows are in the 50s in and around Tucson. The region will experience a slight cool down in the middle of the coming week. Slight rain chances will be present on Wednesday.
Hell on your cell: Arizonans got 50 million campaign robotexts this fall
PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s not just the elections that are heating up as the campaign season enters the final days – phones are heating up, too, with a torrent of political robocalls and robotexts. Almost 50 million political robotexts were sent to Arizona phones in September and...
After several tries, Prop 211 backers hope to shine a light on ‘dark money’
PHEONIX (CRONKITE) — Give $50 to a political candidate and, under the current law in Arizona, your name, home address and employer must be reported to the secretary of state’s office. Give $5,000 – or more – to an independent organization that is working to support or oppose...
Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans
PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s been 32 years since disabled veterans in Arizona got the same break on their property taxes that widows, widowers and disabled individuals do. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz thinks it’s past time to change that, which is why she’s supporting Proposition 130.
Arizona candidates make final push to voters before Election Day
PHOENIX — There are only three days left until Election Day and candidates are busy making their final pitches to voters over the weekend. South Phoenix was particularly busy Saturday morning. Just a couple of miles away from each other, Blake Masters and other Republican candidates met with voters on a bus tour.
