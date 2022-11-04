ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Musk sends email to Twitter employees, confirming plans for mass layoffs Friday: report

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4Ruw_0iy6HET700
Madeline Monroe/Associated Press-John Raoux/Associated Press-Jeff Chiu

Elon Musk will begin mass layoffs at Twitter on Friday, the company told employees on Thursday evening, according to multiple outlets.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” Twitter said in a companywide email, according to The Washington Post.

The company’s 7,500 employees were reportedly told to go home and not come in to Twitter’s offices on Friday amid the cuts, The New York Times reported. Employees will instead receive an email by 9 a.m. Pacific time on Friday that will notify them of the status of their job.

Musk, who acquired Twitter last week after closing out his $44 billion purchase of the social media company, is expected to cut to about 50 percent of the work force, according to the Post.

“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward,” Twitter’s email said, according to the Post.

Musk has previously indicated that he planned to cut down Twitter’s work force. The Post reported last month that Musk told prospective investors that he planned to cut almost 75 percent of Twitter’s work force, although he later said he does not plan to make such drastic cuts.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
The Hill

The Hill

752K+
Followers
87K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy